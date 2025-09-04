Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - U.S. Critical Metals Corp. (CSE: USCM) (OTCQB: USCMF) (FSE: 0IU) ("USCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained its 100% ownership of the past-producing Haynes Cobalt Project (the "Haynes Cobalt Project" or the "Property") in the highly prospective Idaho Cobalt Belt (the "ICB"), adjacent to Jervois Mining's Idaho Cobalt Operations. This asset aligns with the Company's long-term strategy to maintain, explore, and develop a portfolio of past-producing mineral properties hosting commodities critical to United States ("U.S.") interests.

The U.S. continues to address cobalt needs through imports and releases from the National Defense Stockpile. As noted by the U.S. Geological Survey, only a small portion of supply needs are addressed by domestic production - primarily recycling and byproduct streams, which results in an over 75% dependence on external cobalt sources1. Recently, the U.S. military, through the Defense Logistics Agency, initiated a five-year, $500 million program to acquire approximately 7,480 tonnes of cobalt for strategic defense stockpiles, marking its first major purchase since the 1990s2.

With the U.S. currently holding only limited strategic cobalt stockpiles and very limited domestic cobalt production, USCM views the Haynes Cobalt Project as a potentially key asset in bridging future supply needs for defense, aerospace, and energy transition industries.

Executive Commentary

Darren Collins, CEO and Director of USCM, comments: "Retaining the claims comprising the Haynes Cobalt Project underscores our conviction in the long-term importance of cobalt to U.S. supply chains. We are also encouraged to see increased U.S. government support for critical metals, as evidence by the recent US$400 million equity investment in MP Materials Corp. from the U.S. Department of Defense3. We anticipate these strategic transactions to continue within the U.S., both by government and corporates, as issues with under supply become increasingly prevalent."

Strategic Asset in Premier Cobalt District

The Haynes Cobalt Property covers approximately 470 acres directly contiguous to Jervois Global's Idaho Cobalt Operations, which is the only primary cobalt mine in the U.S.4. Within past production from three adits, the Property lies within the historic Blackbird Mining District, known for its cobalt, copper, and gold mineralization, and benefits from proximity to established infrastructure. Of particular interest, USCM expects that the mineralization associated with the adjunct property may continue across the Property borders, as indicated in Figure 1 and Figure 2 below, outlining the historic underground workings.

The Property was explored by Noranda Exploration Inc. ("Noranda") from 1979 to 1981, and Noranda again further developed the Property near three historical adits, with promising results from surface and underground drilling. Table 3 describes the results of the historical holes, some of which cross the current Property border, and the tenure of the historical information makes it uncertain whether the mineralized interval is on the Property or on the neighboring property5.

Table 3. Historical Noranda Drilling from 1980 and 1981

Hole ID Result HS-80-2A 1.77m of 0.53% cobalt HS-81-3F 1.52m of 0.35% cobalt HS-81-3G 1.83m of 0.45% cobalt

Additional reconnaissance work by Noranda in 1980 defined a two-kilometer trend of tourmaline-bearing breccia rocks on the Property. Tourmaline-bearing breccia is related to cobalt mineralization at the historical workings, and elsewhere in the ICB. Two samples were collected along this trend approximately 1.5 kilometres away from the historical adits and follow-up drilling by Noranda. The two samples are described in Table 4 below6.

Table 4. Historical Noranda Sampling form 1980

Sample Cobalt (%) Description 8583 1.0 0.61 metre wide tourmalinized breccia, 5% euhedral cobaltite 8592 0.1 Fluidized sediments, adit 12 metres long, abundant erythrite present

Historical samples from the Property also contain heavy Rare-Earth Element ("REE") mineralization in the form of xenotime and is associated with cobaltite mineralization. This observation of a correlation between REE and cobaltite mineralization has not yet been investigated as an exploration target and represents an intriguing aspect to the Property. A USCM Qualified Person has not done enough work to verify the results of the historical exploration.

In 2021, USCM collected rock samples from the Property with continued positive results. A total of 76 rock samples were collected from historical workings including pits, trenches and adits, as well as non-mineralized outcrops. Assay results from a select few rock samples collected in 2021 are shown in table and map below. USCM is currently planning its next phase of exploration for the Property7.

Table 5. Summary of 2021 Rock Sample Results with Significant Results

Sample ID Rock Type Co (%) Au (g/t) Cu (ppm) As (ppm) Y (ppm) HS21SD-006 Altered Metasediment 0.219 0.276 114 4230 359 HS21SD-007 Tourmaline Breccia 0.4 0.091 605 7540 69.6 HS21SD-010 Tourmaline Breccia >1.0 0.908 53.8 > 10000 > 500 HS21SD-011 Tourmaline Breccia 0.502 1.28 52.8 > 10000 > 500 HS21SD-046 Tourmaline Breccia 0.238 0.44 16.4 6300 90.7 HS21SD-073 Tourmaline Breccia 0.415 0.017 166 8740 95.7

The comparable information about other issuers in this press release was obtained from public sources and has not been verified by the Company. Comparable means information that compares an issuer to other issuers. The information is a summary of certain relevant operational attributes of certain mining and resource companies and has been included to provide an overview of the performance of what are expected to be comparable issuers. The comparables are considered to be an appropriate basis for comparison with the Company based on their industry, commodity mix, jurisdiction, and additional criteria. The comparable issuers face different risks from those applicable to the Company. Relevant material concerning any adjacent or comparable properties included in this press release is limited to information publicly disclosed by the owner or operator for such adjacent or comparable property. The Company has relied on the Qualified Persons responsible for such information and has not independently verified such information. The Company cautions that past production, mineral reserves, resources, or occurrences on adjacent or comparable properties are not indicative of the mineralization on the Company's properties. Readers are cautioned that the past performance of comparables is not indicative of future performance and that the performance of the Company may be materially different from the comparable issuers. You should not place undue reliance on the comparable information provided in this press release.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert J. Johansing, BSC. geology, MSc economic geology, who is a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Johansing is a consultant of the Company.

About US Critical Metals Corp.

USCM is focused on mining projects that will further secure the U.S. supply of critical metals and rare earth elements, which are essential to fueling the new age economy. Pursuant to investments and option agreements with private Canadian and American companies, USCM's projects include the Long Canyon Uranium and Vanadium Property in Idaho, the Sheep Creek located in Montana, the McDermitt Lithium Property in Nevada, the Clayton Ridge Lithium Property located in Nevada, and the Haynes Cobalt Property located in Idaho. A significant percentage of the world's critical metal and rare earth supply comes from nations with interests that are contrary to those of the U.S. USCM intends to explore and develop critical metals and rare earth assets with near- and long-term strategic value to the advancement of U.S. interests.

