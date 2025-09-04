DP World Brings Living Seawalls to Ecuador, Enhancing Marine Conservation at Port of Posorja

POSORJA, ECUADOR / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / DP World:

Innovative marine infrastructure supports ecosystem restoration and sustainable port development.

DP World has launched the next phase of its global Living Seawalls initiative in Ecuador, marking the installation of the first eco-engineered pilings as part of its deep-water port terminal expansion in Posorja. The project reflects DP World's growing investment in sustainable infrastructure that not only supports global trade but also restores and enhances coastal biodiversity and marine ecosystems.

The Living Seawalls initiative uses specially designed panels affixed to port infrastructure --such as pilings and seawalls -- that mimic natural marine environments like rock pools and mangrove roots. Unlike traditional smooth surfaces, these textured panels provide safe spaces for marine organisms to attach, grow, and thrive. By mimicking nature, the panels will help revive coastal ecosystems and will create new habitats for marine species in areas otherwise impacted by development.

A total of 21 pilings will be equipped with Living Seawalls panels at Posorja by the end of 2025. In addition to the physical installations, the project includes a robust biological monitoring component designed to generate scientific data on the relationship between hydraulic infrastructure and marine biodiversity. The findings will contribute to broader global efforts to align maritime development with environmental stewardship.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Colombia, Ecuador, and Perú said: "The installation of the Living Seawalls at Posorja represents a significant advancement in our sustainability journey. By embedding ecological considerations into our infrastructure, we're not only supporting marine biodiversity but also setting new standards for responsible port development. Through a process of scientific research, it will provide valuable information on engineering design alternatives for concrete surfaces in marine ecosystems in Ecuador."

Living Seawalls has already demonstrated measurable impact. In Sydney Harbour, their presence led to a 36% increase in marine life within two years. DP World first implemented Living Seawalls at its Callao port terminal in Peru. The installation resulted in the identification of 67 different organisms, increasing the area's marine biodiversity and providing refuge for many species. Following this success, the initiative expanded to Jebel Ali Port in Dubai last year, reinforcing DP World's global commitment to sustainable maritime operations.

The Posorja project aligns with DP World's ongoing efforts to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG 14: Life Below Water, and exemplifies how innovative engineering can drive positive environmental outcomes. As DP World continues to expand its global footprint, sustainability remains at the core of its infrastructure investments - ensuring that growth in trade can coexist with the health of the planet's oceans.

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About Living Seawalls

Living Seawalls aims to revolutionize the way we think about building in the ocean. In order to improve the ecological sustainability of new and existing foreshore developments we must ensure that no new development proceeds without first considering how it can benefit both humans and nature. By combining ecological and engineering knowledge, Living Seawalls is committed to developing adaptable and affordable mechanisms to bring life back into marine developments across the world.

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

