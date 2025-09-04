Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RN7M | ISIN: US91912E1055 | Ticker-Symbol: CVLB
Tradegate
04.09.25 | 15:30
8,800 Euro
+0,46 % +0,040
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
VALE SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALE SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7408,80016:25
8,7408,80016:25
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 15:48 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vale Base Metals Announces Successful Completion of Cobalt Throughput Test at Voisey's Bay

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vale Base Metals is pleased to announce the successful completion of the cobalt throughput test at its Voisey's Bay mine, with the operation achieving an average throughput rate of 93.7% over a 90-day period.

The throughput test, a requirement under the Voisey's Bay streaming agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Ecora Resources PLC, required Voisey's Bay to maintain an average throughput rate of at least 85% of capacity over 90 consecutive days.

"This is a meaningful achievement for Voisey's Bay," said Shaun Usmar, Chief Executive Officer of Vale Base Metals. "It puts an exclamation point on the operation's successful transition to underground mining, showing that Voisey's Bay is not only meeting its planned production rate, but is exceeding it."

Usmar continued: "I want to acknowledge and thank Roberto Damasceno, Pieter Loock, and the entire Voisey's Bay team for their hard work and dedication in getting us to this important milestone. This is another example of how Vale Base Metals is transforming into a safe, reliable, cost competitive operator that delivers on its targets and commitments."

Voisey's Bay entered production in 2005 as an open pit mine. In late 2024, it completed a multi-year expansion that transitioned the operation to underground mining, ensuring Voisey's Bay will continue to serve as an important engine of economic growth in Newfoundland & Labrador and provider of low-carbon, high-quality nickel, copper, and cobalt for many years to come.

About Vale Base Metals

Vale Base Metals is one of the world's largest producers of high-quality nickel and an important producer of responsibly sourced copper and cobalt. Vale Base Metals Limited is based in London, United Kingdom with its global operations centre in Toronto, Canada. The company also has operations in Newfoundland & Labrador, Ontario, Manitoba, Indonesia, Brazil, and Japan.?Vale Base Metals is 90 per cent owned by Vale S.A. and 10 per cent by Manara Minerals Investment Company.

Contact: Media Relations Office - Vale Base Metals, media.valebasemetals@vale.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vale-base-metals-announces-successful-completion-of-cobalt-throughput-test-at-voiseys-bay-302546628.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.