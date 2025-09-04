WHAT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Peanuts, the beloved comic strip by Charles Schulz, celebrates its 75th anniversary on October 2, 2025. On its debut, the strip appeared in just seven newspapers around the U.S.-then went on to become a universally loved global phenomenon (and Snoopy quickly became an international icon!).

You undoubtedly have many Peanuts fans among your readers, viewers, and listeners, who would enjoy celebrating this momentous anniversary through the diverse activities that allow them to engage with Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang-and all of which have roots in Charles Schulz' original comic strip.

Hospital Art Program

Launched five years ago as part of Take Care With Peanuts (see below), this program-a collaboration between Peanuts WorldWide and the nonprofit Foundation for Hospital Art-has donated hundreds of cheerful Peanuts-themed, paint-by-numbers style murals to hospitals on all seven continents (yes, including Antarctica!). The murals are painted during a joyous "Peanuts PaintFest" by patients, staff, and doctors from the hospital. Throughout October 2025, Peanuts and the FHA are donating murals to hospitals in 27 U.S. communities and 48 international locations (for a total of 75, of course).

Red Cross x PEANUTS t-shirt promotion

From now through September 21, anyone who comes to a Red Cross location to donate blood will receive an exclusive Red Cross x PEANUTS mystery bag with one of four special T-shirt designs. Donors won't know which iconic design they'll get until they open the bag. For reference: In April 2023, the launch of the first Red Cross x Peanuts shirt helped to mobilize a new generation of blood donors. During just the first week of that campaign, the Red Cross welcomed 14,000 first-time donors and saw a 40% increase in donation appointments, with 75% of donors under the age of 34.

75 years of Peanuts trivia

All Peanuts activities, initiatives, promotions, and events derive directly from themes found in Charles Schulz' comic strip, including fashion, politics, the environment, sports, health and fitness, and much more. It's no surprise, for example, that Snoopy will be bringing joy to hospitals worldwide-it's the natural outgrowth of his fantasy role as the "World Famous Surgeon"!

Peanuts/Canine Companions/Goodyear Blimp event

In a unique partnership between Canine Companions (celebrating its 50th anniversary of training and pairing service dogs with clients with disabilities), Peanuts (75th anniversary) and the Goodyear Blimp (100th anniversary), a group of puppies will travel via the Goodyear Blimp from Long Beach, CA to Carson, CA, home of the iconic West Coast-based airship, to be united with their volunteer puppy raisers, alongside the Snoopy costume character.

Take Care With Peanuts

This initiative-launched in 2020 as part of Peanuts' 70th anniversary activities, and culminating with the 75th-encourages everyone to be good global citizens by taking care of yourself, taking care of others, and taking care of the earth (additional themes that Schulz wove into his comic strip!). Other Take Care programs have involved planting trees around the world and specially created activities for children, schools, and families.

Specialty and retro merchandise

A number of seasonal Peanuts-themed products evoke the nostalgia and humor of the strip's earliest days-including a specialty Peanuts x Red Flyer wagon; Peanuts-themed UNO and Clue games; and a Charlie Brown Christmas tabletop decoration in which the characters quote lines from the beloved holiday special. Others bring the characters into today's world, as in a digital-only advent calendar featuring games and Peanuts activities.

You Don't Know Peanuts podcast

Now in its third season, this podcast reveals the unknown stories behind Peanuts' great successes, such as the creation of A Charlie Brown Christmas, Peanuts' collaborations with NASA, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, and much more. YDKP is co-hosted by Melissa Menta of Peanuts Worldwide, and longtime Peanuts fan Damian Holbrook of TV Insider.

Coming up:

The 60th Anniversary of A Charlie Brown Christmas in December 2025

in December 2025 The 60th Anniversary of It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown in October 2026

Melissa Menta, SVP, Global Brand and Marketing and Hannah Guy, Sr. Director, Brand and Marketing for Peanuts Worldwide, are both available for interviews.

Peanuts celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2025

Give back, get swag: Now through September 21, anyone who comes to a Red Cross location to donate blood will receive an exclusive Red Cross x PEANUTS mystery bag with one of four special T-shirt designs.

Paging Dr. Snoopy!: All of Peanuts' 75th Anniversary activities were inspired by themes that appeared frequently in Charles Schulz' comic strips-including many of Snoopy's alter-egos, such as The World Famous Surgeon! A few decades later, Dr. Snoopy is bringing smiles to children and adults at hospitals and medical centers worldwide.

The healing power of Peanuts art: Many hands make colorful murals of Charlie Brown and the gang during "Peanuts PaintFests" around the world (including this one in Needles, California, in August 2025). In the 75th Anniversary year of Peanuts, a partnership between Peanuts Worldwide and the nonprofit Foundation for Hospital Art brings six-panel Peanuts murals to 75 hospitals and medical centers, which are then painted by members of the hospital community. The murals are permanent donations from Peanuts, bringing cheer to patients, staff, and visitors.

