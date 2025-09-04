Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - AISIX Solutions Inc. (TSXV: AISX) (the "Company" or "AISIX Solutions"), a wildfire risk assessment and analytics solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment (the "Amending Agreement") to the previously announced loan agreement on January 24, 2025 with respect to a short-term loan in principal amount of $430,000 (the "Loan") with 1821 Capital Corp. (the "Lender").

Details of the Loan and the Extension

The Loan has first priority over all assets of the Company. The maturity date of the Loan was originally July 24, 2025, and pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the Loan has been extended for an additional six (6) months (the "Term"). The Loan will continue to bear an interest rate of 10% per annum payable at the end of the Term.

In consideration for the extension of the Loan, the Company has agreed to pay a cash extension fee of $21,500 to the Lender.

The Lender is considered a related party for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), as Mihalis Belantis, a director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company is the principal of the Lender. The Loan constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101. The Company is relying upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, on the basis that at the time the transaction was agreed to the value of the extension of the Loan does not exceed 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization. The board of directors of the Company has, subject to the appropriate recusal of the interested director, unanimously approved the transaction hereunder and no material contrary view or abstention was expressed or made by any director in relation to the extension of the Loan. The Company did not file this material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the extension of the Loan as the details of the extension of the Loan were not settled until shortly prior to the execution of the Amending Agreement, and the Company wished to complete the Loan on an expedited basis for business reasons.

Mr. Mihalis owns, or has control or direction over 20,903,000 Common Shares, 2,000,000 options to purchase Common Shares, and 11,758,571 Common Share purchase warrants representing approximately 20.6% of issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. This disclosure is being included pursuant National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues which requires a report to be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a wildfire risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change. For further information:

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, the Company's ability to engage and retain qualified key personnel, employees and affiliates, to obtain capital and credit and to protect its property rights.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Media Contact

media@aisix.ca

Investor Relations

investors@aisix.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

