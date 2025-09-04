Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Tradegate
02.09.25 | 15:03
5,000 Euro
+2,46 % +0,120
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STAGWELL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STAGWELL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7604,84017:48
4,7604,84017:48
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 16:31 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stagwell Inc.: Stagwell (STGW) Appoints Slavi Samardzija as Chief Data and Platforms Officer to Drive Cutting-Edge, Holistic Data Strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced the appointment of Slavi Samardzija as Chief Data and Platforms Officer at Stagwell, effective today. In this newly created role, Samardzija will lead the development and execution of a forward-looking data and platform strategy as Stagwell implements its ID Graph and The Machine.

Samardzija brings over 25 years of experience in data and technology, with deep knowledge in building fast-growing platform and service companies that help Fortune 500 businesses use data to improve their marketing, both for consumers (B2C) and other businesses (B2B).

"Samardzija's leadership will be a driving force behind our holistic data and platform strategy, reinforcing our commitment to champion digital transformation and deliver innovative results for our clients," commented Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "Samardzija will play a vital role across all of our product lines with a key focus on advancing our new AI-powered orchestration operating system The Machine."

With numerous executive roles across his 15 years at WPP and more than 10 years at Omnicom, most recently serving as Global CEO at Omnicom Media Group Company's Annalect, Samardzija has a proven track record of building teams and solutions that utilize data, machine learning, and AI to deliver improved business results for advertisers.

Samardzija remarked on his new role: "I'm excited to join a company that has made digital transformation, proprietary data, and AI core to its strategy from its inception. I look forward to accelerating Stagwell's growth and its data and platform strategy."

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact
Stagwell
[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.