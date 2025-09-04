Stagwell Inc.: Stagwell (STGW) Appoints Slavi Samardzija as Chief Data and Platforms Officer to Drive Cutting-Edge, Holistic Data Strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced the appointment of Slavi Samardzija as Chief Data and Platforms Officer at Stagwell, effective today. In this newly created role, Samardzija will lead the development and execution of a forward-looking data and platform strategy as Stagwell implements its ID Graph and The Machine.

Samardzija brings over 25 years of experience in data and technology, with deep knowledge in building fast-growing platform and service companies that help Fortune 500 businesses use data to improve their marketing, both for consumers (B2C) and other businesses (B2B).

"Samardzija's leadership will be a driving force behind our holistic data and platform strategy, reinforcing our commitment to champion digital transformation and deliver innovative results for our clients," commented Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "Samardzija will play a vital role across all of our product lines with a key focus on advancing our new AI-powered orchestration operating system The Machine."

With numerous executive roles across his 15 years at WPP and more than 10 years at Omnicom, most recently serving as Global CEO at Omnicom Media Group Company's Annalect, Samardzija has a proven track record of building teams and solutions that utilize data, machine learning, and AI to deliver improved business results for advertisers.

Samardzija remarked on his new role: "I'm excited to join a company that has made digital transformation, proprietary data, and AI core to its strategy from its inception. I look forward to accelerating Stagwell's growth and its data and platform strategy."

