Tata Consultancy Services: TCS' goIT Program Invites Students to Contribute Ideas for Preventing Conflict and Establishing Peace

With the September goIT Monthly Challenge, TCS goIT invites students to compete for mentoring, recognition and more with ideas for digital innovations that can strengthen conflict resolution at all levels.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, is reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and empowerment by inviting North American students aged 6-17 to contribute their ideas for digital innovations capable of advancing peace by addressing UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Peace and conflict resolution-at the global scale and at the interpersonal level-are key to human security because they ensure stability and security and support growth and opportunity. With the goIT Monthly Challenge for September, TCS asks students to consider SDG 16: Peace & Conflict Resolution and any other SDGs that can help advance its interests.

Challenge Prompt: Create a tech-based solution that can help strengthen the experience of individuals and communities, whether it reduces conflict, promotes safety, or ensures everyone feels included and safe. Students can address issues like bullying, unfair treatment, violence, cooperation, or explore ways to decrease tensions. Further, they can work to address these concerns in their own communities, in people's homes or workplaces, or around the world.

To participate, students will use design thinking to create and pitch a digital innovation concept, like a mobile app or a website, which can help advance these goals in either their local communities or across the globe. Students don't have to create a functioning innovation, just demonstrate their research, knowledge, and intentions should they ever be able to move it from idea to reality.

Participants can present ideas for tech-based solutions that reduce or eliminate conflict of any kind and as they define it. They could also solve the problems from a host of other angles or focus on ways to establish peace. The possibilities are only limited by their imaginations.

How to enter:

Visit https://on.tcs.com/goIT-ENG with a student aged 6-17 to learn about the goIT Monthly Challenge, register, and submit entries. Scroll down to get inspired by watching videos related to SDG 16 and considering others, like SDG 10 and SDG 11 and SDG 17. Download the judging rubric and presentation template for extra guidance Register with a parent, teacher, or guardian and start researching and inventing!

Pitches submitted by September 30, 2025, will be judged by a volunteer panel made up of TCS employees and sometimes members of their customer and partner networks. Monthly winners have an automatic head start on their entry in the annual goIT Global Innovator of the Year competition and the chance to earn mentoring and recognition that can inform their resumes and college applications.

