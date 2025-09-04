Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Tata Consultancy Services: TCS' goIT Program Invites Students to Contribute Ideas for Preventing Conflict and Establishing Peace

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Tata Consultancy Services:

With the September goIT Monthly Challenge, TCS goIT invites students to compete for mentoring, recognition and more with ideas for digital innovations that can strengthen conflict resolution at all levels.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, is reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and empowerment by inviting North American students aged 6-17 to contribute their ideas for digital innovations capable of advancing peace by addressing UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Peace and conflict resolution-at the global scale and at the interpersonal level-are key to human security because they ensure stability and security and support growth and opportunity. With the goIT Monthly Challenge for September, TCS asks students to consider SDG 16: Peace & Conflict Resolution and any other SDGs that can help advance its interests.

Challenge Prompt: Create a tech-based solution that can help strengthen the experience of individuals and communities, whether it reduces conflict, promotes safety, or ensures everyone feels included and safe. Students can address issues like bullying, unfair treatment, violence, cooperation, or explore ways to decrease tensions. Further, they can work to address these concerns in their own communities, in people's homes or workplaces, or around the world.

To participate, students will use design thinking to create and pitch a digital innovation concept, like a mobile app or a website, which can help advance these goals in either their local communities or across the globe. Students don't have to create a functioning innovation, just demonstrate their research, knowledge, and intentions should they ever be able to move it from idea to reality.

Participants can present ideas for tech-based solutions that reduce or eliminate conflict of any kind and as they define it. They could also solve the problems from a host of other angles or focus on ways to establish peace. The possibilities are only limited by their imaginations.

How to enter:

  1. Visit https://on.tcs.com/goIT-ENG with a student aged 6-17 to learn about the goIT Monthly Challenge, register, and submit entries.

  2. Scroll down to get inspired by watching videos related to SDG 16 and considering others, like SDG 10 and SDG 11 and SDG 17. Download the judging rubric and presentation template for extra guidance

  3. Register with a parent, teacher, or guardian and start researching and inventing!

Pitches submitted by September 30, 2025, will be judged by a volunteer panel made up of TCS employees and sometimes members of their customer and partner networks. Monthly winners have an automatic head start on their entry in the annual goIT Global Innovator of the Year competition and the chance to earn mentoring and recognition that can inform their resumes and college applications.

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce of over 600,000 employees in 55 countries and 180 service delivery centres across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients - helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to Artificial Intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

Follow TCS on LinkedIn| Instagram | YouTube| X

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tata Consultancy Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tata Consultancy Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tata-consultancy-services-tcs
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tata Consultancy Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tcs-goit-program-invites-students-to-contribute-ideas-for-prevent-1068829

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
