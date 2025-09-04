Rome, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Mexedia S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX), an international technology company active in telecommunications and digital services, took part in SiGMA Euro-Med 2025, one of the most prominent global events for iGaming and digital technologies, held this week in Malta.

The event, which brought together more than 12,000 delegates and hundreds of exhibitors from around the world, confirmed itself as a key observatory for trends in digital innovation and customer experience. Within this context, Mexedia highlighted how SMS, often seen as a traditional channel, are instead reaffirming their role as a next-generation strategic asset for dynamic markets such as iGaming.

Thanks to their universality, immediacy, and reliability, SMS remain the most direct and effective medium for secure, real-time interactions between brands and users. In iGaming-where speed, continuity, and trust are critical-they are particularly vital: from real-time notifications for tournaments and competitions, to authentication processes, security alerts, and loyalty campaigns.

The integration with omnichannel platforms has further enhanced their potential. Today, SMS can be seamlessly combined with workflow automation, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics, transforming a simple channel into a core component of sophisticated customer engagement strategies.

"iGaming is a sector that requires instant, global, and secure interactions. This makes it an ideal ground to observe dynamics that often extend to other industries," said Orlando Taddeo, CEO of Mexedia. "Our platforms are designed to facilitate communication between companies and users, enhancing customer experience and increasing process transparency."

Giovanni Mannarino, Head of Messaging and Enterprise Solutions at Mexedia, added: "SMS are not just a traditional channel: they are the foundation upon which we are building next-generation solutions. Their immediacy, combined with automation and artificial intelligence, allows iGaming operators to deliver secure and continuous interactions, turning customer experience into a true competitive advantage."

Through its Mexedia ON suite, which integrates messaging, voice, number management, and workflow automation, Mexedia positions itself as a technology partner of choice for enterprises aiming to transform customer relationships into a strategic asset-both in iGaming and across industries that require fast, transparent, and secure interactions.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. is a technology company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker: ALMEX). Operating globally in telecommunications and digital services, it provides solutions for managing brand-customer communications. Through its Mexedia ON suite, it integrates AI, IoT, SMS, and workflow automation to simplify business processes and enhance customer experience.

