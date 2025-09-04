Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Precious Metals Summit, taking place in Beaver Creek, Colorado from September 9 to 11, 2025.

The Precious Metals Summit is a premier event that connects the world's most promising precious metals companies by invitation only and is designed to help institutional investors and corporate development executives from senior mining companies identify some of the most prospective precious metals producers, developers, and explorers from around the globe.

Representing Delta at the conference will be Frank Candido, Executive Chairman, and Daniel Boudreau, Exploration Manager. The Company will be available throughout the event to discuss its current strategic plans and engage with potential partners.

Delta's primary focus at the summit will be to present its upcoming drill campaign at the Delta-1 Gold Property in Thunder Bay, Ontario (see August 27, 2025, press release). In addition, Delta will be open to discussions with interested parties regarding the potential monetization of its large-scale Delta-2 Gold and Polymetallic Property in Chibougamau, Quebec.

The Delta-2 Property Highlights Include:

405 claims covering 218 km²

Multiple drill-ready targets for both gold and VMS systems

Full high-resolution geophysical coverage

Just 2 km south of the historic high-grade Lemoine Mine, which produced over 1 million metric tonnes of copper and 3.5 million ounces of gold

Almost $7 million invested by Delta to date (renewed until 2026 with over $6M in reserve assessment credits)

Located in a favorable geological setting with multiple known deposits nearby

Excellent infrastructure and accessibility, including: Year-round road access via Highway 167 High-voltage power lines and a railway crossing the property Proximity to multiple mills within a 100 km radius Located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of the Chapais/Chibougamau Mining Camp



Delta believes that the Delta-2 property package offers excellent exploration upside and presents a strong opportunity for parties with regional synergies. More information on Delta-2 can be found here: Delta-2 Project. Monetizing this asset would provide the Company with a non-dilutive source of capital to accelerate the advancement of its core Delta-1 project.

Although Delta already has a robust schedule of meetings, the Company encourages interested investors, analysts, and industry partners to reach out to arrange additional meetings, either on-site during the conference or off-site following the event.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and project development company focused on its Delta-1 project in Ontario, where it has discovered a large, near-surface gold deposit located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, directly adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. To date, the gold deposit is 2.5 kilometres long, from surface to over 300 metres depth. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The property covers 297 square kilometres where Delta has identified multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation, on strike with and to the south of the Eureka gold zone and that have yet to be thoroughly explored. Mineralization has been identified at vertical depths of up to 600 m and the deposit remains open in all directions.

