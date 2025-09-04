Leidos Unveils Sea Dagger Design to Advance UK Maritime Autonomy Capabilities

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is unveiling Sea Dagger, a next-generation Commando Insertion Craft (CIC) concept developed for the Royal Navy. The first craft of its size to combine speed, range, vehicle delivery and modular mission systems into a single platform, Sea Dagger sets a new standard in maritime autonomy and operational agility.

Developed under the UK Commando Force (UKCF) programme, the initiative's goal is to deliver 24 medium surface insertion craft capable of deploying Commando Strike teams, light tactical mobility platforms, offboard systems, and medium combat loads from long range, enabled by training and in-service support.

Capable of exceeding 40 knots, Sea Dagger is the result of a collaborative development effort between Leidos Naval Architects and military subject matter experts, the Royal Navy, and UKCF. The design builds on more than 30 years of fast-craft expertise and incorporates Leidos technology, including Trusted Mission AI, autonomous systems and integrated weaponry. Operational resilience is central to the concept, with a focus on readiness, availability, maintainability and repairability. The platform is designed to continue delivering its mission under stress, disruption or attack for an enduring presence in contested environments.

Aligned with AUKUS Pillar 2 maritime autonomy objectives and the UK Strategic Defence Review's vision to move to warfighting readiness and increasing lethality, Sea Dagger helps ensure the UKCF can respond quickly with the tools, training and systems needed to face the evolving threats and demands of modern conflict.

Sea Dagger addresses the most pressing challenge faced by specialised units operating in coastal and shallow-water environments around the world. Unlike historical near-shore landing craft, Sea Dagger delivers a unique combination of naval architecture and high-technology sensors, weapons and C2 (command-and-control) capabilities shaped by the realities of warfare in modern conflicts.

Adam Clarke, senior vice president and chief executive at Leidos UK & Europe said, "Sea Dagger represents a pivotal step in equipping the UK Commando Force with the capability to operate with greater agility, survivability and intent in a complex and congested maritime environment. The Leidos design reflects our commitment to delivering resilient, future-ready platforms that can adapt to the complexities of modern warfare, ensuring capability, availability and operational advantage from day one. I am delighted that Leidos is at the forefront of shaping the maritime marketplace, domestically and internationally."

About AUKUS

AUKUS is a trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region through defence cooperation. AUKUS Pillar 2 focuses on advanced technology collaboration, including maritime autonomy, artificial intelligence, cyber, and hypersonics.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Leidos UK & Europe is a leading partner to the UK and Scottish governments supporting national security, defence and logistics programmes, as well as serving key clients in transportation and energy. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

