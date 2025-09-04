Juniper Square Announces Strategic Investment From Nasdaq Ventures to Accelerate Innovation in Private Markets Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square , a fund operations partner to more than 2,000 private markets GPs, today announced a strategic investment from Nasdaq Ventures to further accelerate innovation in private markets technology. In addition to the investment, Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) and Juniper Square will establish a partnership which will explore ways to advance the development of integrated data and liquidity solutions for private fund managers. The news of this investment and partnership follows the company's $130 million Series D financing announced in June.

"For over a decade, Juniper Square has been focused on helping GPs build enduring firms," said Alex Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder at Juniper Square. "Nasdaq shares our vision for more efficient and transparent private markets. Together, we can combine world-class data with purpose-built software to deliver the go-to platform for raising and managing private capital."

As private market investment continues to accelerate, next-generation data solutions that enhance GP visibility and turbocharge their fundraising efforts are a must for GPs. Juniper Square and Nasdaq will collaborate on new opportunities to deliver the tools critical to a modern GP enterprise and improve private market liquidity, including through innovations in secondaries.

"Private markets are experiencing a generational shift and real-time, data-driven insights are becoming essential to how firms raise and deploy capital," said Gary Offner, Senior Vice President, Head of Nasdaq Ventures at Nasdaq. "Juniper Square provides an innovative platform to support fund operations for GPs, and we're proud to invest in their vision."

This investment and collaboration mark a significant step in Juniper Square's efforts to deliver AI-powered solutions, integrated services, and industry-specific infrastructure to the global private markets.

About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is the fund operations partner to more than 2,000 private markets GPs worldwide. Our unified platform connects software, data, and fund administration services to help firms scale faster, streamline operations, and enhance the investor experience. Juniper Square's technology brings LPs and GPs together and powers everything from fundraising and onboarding to treasury, reporting, and business intelligence. Today, more than 40,000 funds, 650,000 LP accounts, and $1 trillion in LP capital are managed through Juniper Square.

About Nasdaq Ventures

Launched in 2017, Nasdaq Ventures is the global venture investing program of Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ). Focused on cultivating technology advancement within financial services, Nasdaq Ventures invests in companies driving innovation in market infrastructure, data, analytics & workflow technologies, anti-financial crime, digital assets, ESG, and emerging asset classes. To learn more, visit:? www.nasdaq.com/nasdaq-ventures .

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com .

