GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2025 13:10 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq, Inc.: Puro.earth Secures €11 M Series B Financing Led by Nasdaq with Participation from Fortum Innovation & Venturing to strengthen its supplier infrastructure

Strategic financing supports Puro.earth initiatives to accelerate carbon removal at scale

HELSINKI, Sept. 04, 2025with participation from Fortum Innovation & Venturing. Puro.earth will deploy this funding to strengthen the infrastructure that supports its best-in-class certification journey for suppliers. Key initiatives include enabling more frequent issuance of high-integrity carbon removal credits, facilitating offtake agreements, and advancing open integration of digital measurement, reporting, and verification (dMRV) tools.

The new investment builds on a period of strong growth and innovation at Puro.earth, highlighted by enhancements to its market-leading biochar methodology, the launch of an API enabling streamlined carbon removal trading through sales channels, strategic partnerships with leading organizations to facilitate CDR project financing, and the appointment of new leadership to accelerate carbon removal at scale. It reinforces Puro.earth's strategic mission to scale high-integrity carbon removal markets globally, solidifying its role as a leading standard and registry for scientifically rigorous and independently verified CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs). By enhancing Puro.earth's customer offerings to meet rising demand for durable carbon removals, Nasdaq and Puro.earth are well positioned-through their combined financial market and climate expertise-to drive innovation and to scale the carbon market.

"Carbon removal is evolving from innovation to infrastructure," said Jan-Willem Bode, President of Puro.earth. "With this latest round of funding, we're strengthening the systems that facilitate scale in CDR deployment and enhancing our customer offerings to better support the growing demand for durable engineered removals. Our approach is grounded in science, market discipline, and transparency. This is what our ecosystem of buyers and suppliers demands-Nasdaq and Puro.earth are well-placed to meet this need by combining financial infrastructure and climate expertise to foster innovation and accelerate the carbon market growth."

"With this investment, we aim to accelerate our shared vision of enabling high-integrity carbon markets," said Fredrik Ekström, Head of Carbon Markets at Nasdaq and Chairman of the Board at Puro.earth. "Together with Nasdaq's efforts to advance the technological infrastructure of carbon markets, Puro.earth is delivering the transparency and operational capacity essential to making carbon dioxide removal (CDR) a credible and investable solution in both carbon and financial markets."

Puro.earth developed the first standard dedicated to engineered carbon removal in 2019 as part of Fortum's Innovation & Venturing unit. In 2021, Nasdaq became the majority owner of the company. To date, Puro.earth has issued more than 1 million CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) - more than any other engineered CDR standard and registry to-date.

About Puro.earth

Puro.earth is the world's leading carbon-crediting platform for durable carbon dioxide removal (CDR). Via the Puro Standard's rigorous carbon credit methodologies, suppliers that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to durable storages for at least 100 years are certified and issued CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) into the transparent Puro Registry. CORCs are then purchased by ambitious corporations like Microsoft, Shopify, and Zurich Insurance, to help address climate change and neutralize residual carbon emissions. In 2021, Nasdaq acquired a majority stake in Puro.earth and together are driving forward the carbon removal industry - enabling new revenue streams and accelerating climate action.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About Fortum
Fortum is a Nordic energy company. We generate and deliver reliable energy to our customers and the Nordic energy system while at the same time helping industries decarbonise their processes and grow. Our core operations comprise efficient and best-in-class low-carbon power generation, customer services, and heating and cooling. Fortum's power generation is already 99% from renewable or nuclear sources, with one of the lowest specific CO2-emissions in Europe. We are guided by our ambitious SBTi-validated emission reduction targets on our way towards net-zero by 2040. For our ~4,500 employees, we commit to be a safe and inspiring workplace. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. fortum.com

Fortum Innovation & Venturing
Fortum Innovation & Venturing is focused on identifying and supporting breakthrough entrepreneurs, startups, and technologies that aim for a carbon-neutral future. Our investment portfolio includes companies that focus on solutions for flexibility, storage, optimisation, and emerging technologies that contribute to low-carbon energy and the decarbonisation of customers, industries, and societies.

Media inquiries

Puro.earth
Cognito Media: puroearth@cognitomedia.com

Nasdaq
Maarit Bystedt, +358 9 6166 7274, maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com

Fortum
Fortum Media Desk, +358 198 2843

-NDAQG-


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
