Canadian General Investments, Limited: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at August 31, 2025 was $76.67 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.9% and 22.3%, respectively. These compare with the 17.6% and 25.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at August 31, 2025, the leverage represented 12.5% of CGI's net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 13.2% at August 31, 2024.
The closing price for CGI's common shares at August 31, 2025 was $42.35, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 6.8% and 14.3%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2025 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|23.8
|%
|Industrials
|21.1
|%
|Financials
|14.5
|%
|Materials
|13.7
|%
|Energy
|12.3
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|9.2
|%
|Real Estate
|4.2
|%
|Communication Services
|0.7
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.5
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 37.3% of the investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2025 were as follows:
|Celestica Inc.
|5.2
|%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|5.0
|%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.2
|%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.6
|%
|Shopify Inc.
|3.4
|%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.3
|%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|3.3
|%
|Dollarama Inc.
|3.2
|%
|MDA Ltd.
|3.1
|%
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|3.0
|%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca