Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894616 | ISIN: CA1358251074 | Ticker-Symbol: 58Z
Frankfurt
04.09.25 | 08:02
26,200 Euro
+0,77 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,60027,60019:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2025 16:36 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Canadian General Investments, Limited: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at August 31, 2025 was $76.67 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.9% and 22.3%, respectively. These compare with the 17.6% and 25.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at August 31, 2025, the leverage represented 12.5% of CGI's net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 13.2% at August 31, 2024.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at August 31, 2025 was $42.35, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 6.8% and 14.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology23.8%
Industrials21.1%
Financials14.5%
Materials13.7%
Energy12.3%
Consumer Discretionary9.2%
Real Estate4.2%
Communication Services0.7%
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.5%

The top ten investments which comprised 37.3% of the investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2025 were as follows:

Celestica Inc.5.2%
NVIDIA Corporation5.0%
Franco-Nevada Corporation4.2%
WSP Global Inc.3.6%
Shopify Inc.3.4%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.3%
Mastercard Incorporated3.3%
Dollarama Inc.3.2%
MDA Ltd.3.1%
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.3.0%

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.