Canadian General Investments, Limited: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at August 31, 2025 was $76.67 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.9% and 22.3%, respectively. These compare with the 17.6% and 25.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at August 31, 2025, the leverage represented 12.5% of CGI's net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 13.2% at August 31, 2024.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at August 31, 2025 was $42.35, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 6.8% and 14.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology 23.8 % Industrials 21.1 % Financials 14.5 % Materials 13.7 % Energy 12.3 % Consumer Discretionary 9.2 % Real Estate 4.2 % Communication Services 0.7 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.5 %

The top ten investments which comprised 37.3% of the investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2025 were as follows:

Celestica Inc. 5.2 % NVIDIA Corporation 5.0 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.2 % WSP Global Inc. 3.6 % Shopify Inc. 3.4 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.3 % Mastercard Incorporated 3.3 % Dollarama Inc. 3.2 % MDA Ltd. 3.1 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.0 %