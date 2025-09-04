Route1, Inc.: Route1 Adds One of the Largest US Parking Management Companies as an ABI Client, Adding 5 of their ALPR End Users

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Route1 Inc. (TSXV:ROI) ("Route1" or the "Company"), a leading engineering and professional services firm specializing in the deployment and integration of ALPR and other advanced data capture-based technologies to city, state, and federal first responder departments, public safety, colleges and universities, and parking managers, today announced that one of the largest, privately owned parking management and transportation companies in the United States has purchased the Route1 ABI software application for five (5) of their end users.

Today's announcement increases Route1's annualized recurring revenue derived from the sale of Route1 ALPR end user support plans and Route1 software applications to an amount in excess of USD $1.2 million.

ACTIONABLE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE ("ABI") SOFTWARE APPLICATION

www.route1.com/abi

Through a single intuitive interface, parking professionals can instantly evaluate current operations against dynamic benchmarks developed by Route1's domain experts. Route1's real-world benchmarks are segmented by enforcement and parking, providing intelligent baselines for live performance indicator tracking and trend analysis.

Built-in analytics drive higher visibility, tighter accountability, and measurable impact at every layer of your operation including:

Uncovers latent revenue opportunities.

Optimizes curbside usage.

Monitors occupancy and dwell times.

Visualizes compliance.

Route1 processes raw ALPR streams directly from our end user's mobile and fixed ALPR cameras, providing the most complete, accurate, and timely operational picture in the industry. Our technology ensures that every visualization reflects ground truth - allowing for confident, data-backed decision in real time.

Route1's most recent release Version 3.0 was in late August 2025 incorporating data from fixed ALPR cameras - classified as Parking Metrics. This expansion unlocks detailed visibility into parking session density, violation frequency, facility utilization rates, dwell time distributions, and incomplete session anomalies, empowering operators to optimize policy enforcement, staffing, and monetization strategies with data-backed precision.

Version 3.5 will be released on or before September 30, 2025 adding integration with parking ticketing systems and applications to provide transparency on the economic impact or the opportunity cost of not meeting benchmarks, and in addition quantifying the economic opportunity of an additional mobile ALPR enforcement vehicle.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers. Route1 is listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 578-0287

tony.busseri@route1.com

