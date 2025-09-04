New to The Street Signs Media Partnership with Sharps Technology as Company Announces Over $400M Solana Treasury Acquisition

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the longest-running U.S. and international financial media platforms broadcasting as sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television, today announced a media partnership with Sharps Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:STSS, STSSW), a medical device and drug delivery company. The announcement comes as Sharps Technology revealed its first major digital asset acquisition-over 2 million SOL, the native asset of the Solana blockchain-valued north of $400 million.This acquisition makes Sharps Technology the largest publicly-listed Solana treasury globally, funded by a PIPE Transaction which could raise up to $1 billion in aggregate gross proceeds if all of the warrants are exercised.

Under the agreement, New to The Street will produce and distribute a 12-part televised series and supporting media content that highlights Sharps Technology's dual focus: advancing healthcare safety solutions and pioneering a strategic digital asset treasury anchored in Solana (SOL). The content will include monthly features on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television, reaching millions of U.S. households, supported by New to The Street's global digital ecosystem of 3.4 million YouTube subscribers on New to The Street TV, extensive social channels, earned media pickups, and Times Square billboard visibility.

"This will be one of New to The Street's main focuses over the next year-educating the public on Sharps Technology's unique position at the intersection of healthcare innovation and blockchain strategy," said Vince Caruso, CEO and Executive Producer of New to The Street. "Sharps Technology's bold acquisition of Solana as a treasury asset is one of the most compelling moves we've seen in the public markets."

Sharps Technology confirmed that its SOL acquisition was funded through a recent PIPE equity raise with up to $1 billion in aggregate gross proceeds if all of the warrants are exercised and that it will provide regular updates on holdings and performance to ensure maximum transparency for shareholders.

The first televised feature is scheduled to premiere later this month from the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City, with additional episodes airing throughout 2025 across broadcast, digital, and outdoor platforms.

About Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS)

Sharps Technology is an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry. The Company's product lines focus on providing ultra-low waste capabilities that incorporate syringe technologies that use both passive and active safety features. Sharps Technology also offers products that are designed with specialized copolymer technology to support the pre-fillable syringe market segment. For additional information, please visit www.sharpstechnology.com .

The Company has adopted a digital asset treasury strategy focused on accumulating SOL, the native digital asset of the Solana blockchain, leveraging capital markets raises that produce consistent on-chain yield generation. Sharps Technology will provide access to the Solana network, the fastest and most used blockchain in the world.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international business television brands, broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television to over 225 million homes worldwide. Our fast-growing YouTube channel, with 3.3M+ subscribers in 40+ countries, makes us one of the most powerful finance platforms across TV, digital, and social media.

For more than 16 years and 600+ episodes, New to The Street has featured leading companies and executives from Goldman Sachs, Ford, Ernst & Young, IMG Academy, and hundreds of emerging growth innovators. We deliver Predictable Media by combining national TV, earned media, Times Square billboards, and social reach - guaranteed visibility that drives awareness, credibility, and investor engagement.

With expansion into Europe and Asia and a clear path to 5M+ YouTube subscribers by 2027, New to The Street continues to set the standard as the premier media platform for public companies and visionary leaders.

