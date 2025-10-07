New to The Street to Broadcast Tonight on Fox Business 10:30 PM PST Featuring NeOnc Technologies, FLOKI, XION, Sharps Technology, and Aeries Technology

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / New to The Street, one of America's longest-running business television brands, announces tonight's nationwide broadcast on Fox Business at 10:30 PM PST. The episode features exclusive interviews with NeOnc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI), FLOKI, XION, Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS), and Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), each highlighting their innovation, growth, and leadership in their respective sectors.

The segment continues New to The Street's mission to spotlight cutting-edge companies and emerging leaders through insightful, investor-focused interviews that air across major business networks.

Sponsored Programming with Leading Innovators

Tonight's broadcast is presented as sponsored programming, supported by national TV commercials from:

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE)

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR)

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

These brand integrations underscore New to The Street's unparalleled reach across national television and digital platforms, combining top-tier financial storytelling with broad investor visibility.

About New to The Street

For over 16 years, New to The Street has been a premier destination for corporate storytelling, providing nationwide television exposure on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming. With over 3.5 million YouTube subscribers and a global network of digital, earned, and outdoor media channels, the show remains the #1 multi-platform outlet for public and private companies seeking national exposure and investor engagement.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-to-broadcast-tonight-on-fox-business-10-30-pm-pst-featuring-1083804