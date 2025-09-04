Kestrel Gold Inc.: Kestrel Grants Options to its Directors and Officer

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation", TSX-V:KGC) announces that it has granted to its directors and officer options to purchase in the aggregate 4,000,000 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.065 per share, which options will expire on September 15, 2030.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc. is an exploration company headquartered in western Canada and focused on the Canadian Cordillera. Kestrel has earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the QCM Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Manson-Germanson placer district. Kestrel has also earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2.5% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the KSD Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Yukon portion of the Tintina Gold Belt. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol KGC. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Corporation's website "www.kestrelgold.com" for further information.

