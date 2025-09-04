

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers have created a quick and simple three-minute brainwave test called Fastball EEG to spot early signs of memory problems linked to Alzheimer's disease. Unlike regular memory tests, this one doesn't need people to answer questions or actively take part, making it easier and more reliable.



The Fastball test uses sensors placed on the scalp to record the brain's electrical activity while the person watches a rapid stream of images on a screen. Before the test, participants were shown eight pictures and asked to name them, but not told to memorize them. During the test, hundreds of images flashed by, with every fifth image being one of the original eight. The test measured the brain's automatic response to these familiar images.



The study, done with the University of Bristol, involved 54 healthy adults and 52 people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI). Those with amnestic MCI, a type that mainly affects memory for objects, showed weaker brain responses compared to healthy participants and those with non-amnestic MCI. People with amnestic MCI are at a much higher risk of developing Alzheimer's.



In the study, published in Brain Communications, the test successfully detected memory issues in people with MCI. This helped identify those at higher risk of developing Alzheimer's. Larger studies are now being carried out to confirm the results.



While the test can't say for sure who will get Alzheimer's, it could help doctors identify high-risk patients early. This would allow timely treatment with new drugs like donanemab and lecanemab.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News