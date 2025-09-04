Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors currently deployed in over half a billion devices, today announced its collaboration with Intel Corporation to bring Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform to Intel Core Ultra based systems, including those based on the Intel Evo Edition platform. This collaboration aims to deliver breakthrough user experiences and set a new standard for the premium laptops.

Uniting Elliptic Labs' software-only, multi-modal AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform with Intel's Core Ultra processor and Intel Evo Edition platform programs enables devices that are powerful, secure, context-aware, energy-efficient, and seamlessly connected key requirements for today's mobile, hybrid lifestyles.

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensors empower advanced capabilities such as:

Instant Wake : Automatically wakes the system upon user presence detection.

: Automatically wakes the system upon user presence detection. Display Power Savings : Conserves battery life by turning off display immediately when a user leaves.

: Conserves battery life by turning off display immediately when a user leaves. Edge AI Sensing : Enables intelligent, low-power environmental sensing for laptops in docking station environments with their lids closed.

: Enables intelligent, low-power environmental sensing for laptops in docking station environments with their lids closed. Multi-Device Collaboration: Facilitates seamless, intuitive interoperability between PCs and smartphones (both Android and iOS), enabling advanced user-experiences like sharing photos and files, transferring MS Teams and Spotify sessions, or automatically connecting Bluetooth devices, all with a simple tap.

These capabilities, powered by Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform running on Intel's AI PC platforms, result in a more responsive, efficient, and user-centric experience all without requiring dedicated hardware.

"Our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is delivering experiences today like Lenovo's Smart Share, which enables seamless device-to-device interoperability, and we're just getting started," said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs.

"Working with Elliptic Labs strengthens the Intel Evo Edition platform's mission of delivering the most intelligent mobile computing experiences," said Tom Wynn, Director, Premium Consumer Segment and Intel Evo Platform, Intel Client Computing Group. "Elliptic Labs' software-first approach helps us deliver differentiated experiences like contextual intelligent, device-to-device interoperability, and proactive power management, all with minimal increase to system cost or complexity."

"Elliptic Labs is helping accelerate the evolution of the PC through software-defined intelligence," said Josh Newman, General Manager Consumer Segments and Vice President, Client Computing Group, Intel. "The AI Smart Sensor Platform aligns with Intel's long-term vision for creating secure, efficient, and adaptive PCs that cater to modern user needs across price points. The technology and product collaboration supports Intel's roadmap for partitioned, cost-effective, low-power platform design, aligning Elliptic Labs' multi-generational AI innovations with the broader PC ecosystem."

Elliptic Labs and Intel collaborate with PC OEMs on a range of AI-driven initiatives-from fully customized, proprietary solutions delivered on Intel platforms to also work with OS vendors and the PC ecosystem to help define and advance industry standards such as MIPI SDCA. These efforts lower barriers to entry and enable scalability by leveraging the existing PC sensor ecosystem to optimize platform BOM costs. At the same time, Elliptic Labs works with the broader device ecosystem to deliver interoperable, seamless AI experiences on Intel platforms, ensuring OEMs can bring next-generation innovation to market efficiently and at scale.

AI Virtual Smart Sensor and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform brings contextual intelligence to devices, enhancing user experiences. Our technology uses proprietary deep neural networks to create AI-powered Virtual Smart Sensors that improve personalization, privacy, and productivity.

Currently deployed in over 500 million devices, our platform works across all devices, operating systems, platforms, and applications. By utilizing system-level telemetry data to cloud-based Large Language Models (LLMs), the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform delivers the unrivaled capability to utilize output data from every available data source. This approach allows devices to better understand and respond to their environment, making technology more intuitive and user-friendly. At Elliptic Labs, we're not just adapting to the future of technology we're actively shaping it. Our goal is to continue pushing the boundaries of contextual intelligence, creating more intuitive and powerful experiences for users worldwide.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250904814634/en/

Contacts:

PR Contacts:

Patrick Tsui

pr@ellipticlabs.com

Investor Relations:

Lars Holmøy

Lars.Holmoy@ellipticlabs.com