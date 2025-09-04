Snowline Gold Corp.: Snowline Closes Oversubscribed Bought Deal Financing and Concurrent Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $102 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSX-V:SGD)(US OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "bought deal" public offering of 10,222,200 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $9.00 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $91,999,800, including $11,999,700 from the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option (the "Offering").

The Company also completed a concurrent non-brokered private placement of 1,123,194 Common Shares at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of $10,108,746, pursuant to which existing shareholder B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE American: BTG, NSX: B2G) subscribed to maintain its 9.9% interest in the Company (the "Private Placement"). No commission was payable in connection with the Private Placement. The Common Shares issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing of the Private Placement, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, expiring on January 5, 2026.

Total gross proceeds from the Offering and the Private Placement are $102,108,546.

Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline, comments: "Our strengthened treasury is an asset in its own right, allowing us to focus for multiple years on rapid and responsible advancement of our Valley deposit alongside continued exploration across our emerging, district-scale portfolio. We are entering an exciting phase as a company as we advance a globally relevant gold discovery in a top tier jurisdiction amidst a strong market backdrop."

The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering and the Private Placement to advance the Company's projects in the Yukon Territory, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and BMO Capital Markets, as joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, including Cormark Securities Inc., Agentis Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 4.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, other than on gross proceeds from certain subscribers on a president's list of purchasers identified by the Company, for which the Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 2.25%.

The Offering was completed by way of a short form prospectus filed in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick, and Common Shares were also sold by way of private placement in the United States pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act").

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory-focused gold exploration and development company with a mineral claim portfolio covering roughly 360,000 ha (3,600 km2). The Company is advancing its Valley gold deposit-a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system located in the eastern Yukon-while continuing regional exploration of surrounding targets on the Rogue Project and the broader district in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Valley hosts an open mineral resource estimate ("MRE") of 7.94 million ounces gold at 1.21 g/t Au in the Measured and Indicated categories (3.15 million ounces gold at 1.41 g/t Au Measured mineral resources and 4.79 million ounces gold at 1.11 g/t Au Indicated mineral resources) and an additional 0.89 million ounces gold at 0.62 g/t Au in the Inferred category1. Results of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") of Valley suggest the potential for the deposit to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are supported by the recent technical report for Rogue, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") standards, entitled "Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Rogue Project Yukon, Canada," dated August 27, 2025, with an effective date of March 1, 2025 and available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company's comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.

1Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by metal prices, economic factors, environmental, permitting, legal, title, or other relevant issues.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this news release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., VP Exploration for Snowline, as Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected use of proceeds from the Offering and the Private Placement, the mineral resource estimates, advancement of the Valley deposit, continued exploration and the creation of a new gold district. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

