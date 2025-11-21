Snowline Gold Corp.: Snowline Gold Receives Third Consecutive Robert E. Leckie Award for Environmental Performance And Receives 2025 Community Award At Yukon's Geoscience Forum

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP (TSXV:SGD)(OTC:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is honoured to announce its receipt of the 2025 Robert E. Leckie Award for Responsible and Innovative Exploration and Mining Practices from the Government of Yukon as well as the 2025 Community Award presented by the Yukon Chamber of Mines. This is the Company's third consecutive year receiving a Leckie Award for its environmentally conscious exploration practices in the Yukon Territory, including progressive reclamation of disturbances and clean-ups of historical third-party exploration and mining sites. In 2025, the award was conveyed in recognition of environmentally sound exploration practices and progressive reclamation through the discovery and advancement of its Valley deposit and other exploration sites, where disturbances to the landscape and vegetation have been minimized from discovery through current pre-feasibility study stages.

"We are excited and grateful to receive our third consecutive Robert E. Leckie Award, along with our first Yukon Community Award, recognizing the efforts of our team in setting high environmental and social bars for sound mineral development," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "I would like to thank the awards committees and our nominators for the recognition, and I would especially like to thank our team, contractors and other collaborators who have helped to shape and champion a culture of accountability throughout our organization and operations. As a Yukoner myself, I am proud of the minimal footprint created over the past five seasons at Valley, where - apart from the compact footprint of our temporary camp - it takes a careful eye to notice the location of our past and present activities, despite our delineation of a major gold deposit. This embodies our philosophy of environmental protection and long-term perspective. In addition, our team continues to make meaningful positive contributions to multiple Yukon communities through the course of our work. These outcomes are a result of and testament to our values-driven approach. We take our commitments and responsibilities as operators very seriously, and we aim to continue building Snowline as a leader in these areas as we advance and explore."

Figure 1 - Snowline representatives at the 2025 Yukon Geoscience awards banquet in Whitehorse, Yukon. Top to bottom row, left to right: Sarah Weber (Independent Director), Rob Doyle (Independent Director), Brian Hegarty (VP Sustainability & External Relations), Scott Berdahl (CEO & Director), Calum Morrison (President & Director), Kimberly Azak (Mentorship & Training Coordinator), Zoë Goodyear (Director of Data & Digital Systems), Victor Vdovin (VP Engineering), Steve Rennalls (Director of Operations) & Oliver Curran (VP Environment & Permitting). Photo by Crystal Schick.

Robert E. Leckie Award: Snowline has advanced its Valley gold deposit on the Rogue Project from a discovery outcrop in 2021 to an open, 7.94 million ounce Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate backed by a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in 2025, while creating minimal surface disturbance (Figure 1). Helicopter-supported drilling has avoided creation of linear corridors, and retention of surface organics at drill sites encourages rapid regeneration of vegetation (Figure 2). 100% of drill pads from 2021-2024 have been fully reclaimed at Valley, along with 82% of drill pads from 2025, with the remainder slated for early 2026 reclamation following movement of drills to new pad sites.

In addition, the Company significantly expanded environmental baseline surveys, wildlife monitoring, hydrology programs and reclamation oversight. The solar array at Forks camp, installed by Solvest and leased from the Na-cho Nyäk Dun Development Corporation, generated over 10,000 kWh of clean energy, reducing diesel use.

The Leckie Award is presented in up to three categories each year, with recognition for socially responsible practices, environmental stewardship, and innovation in mining in Canada's Yukon Territory. The awards committee comprises representatives from the Council of Yukon First Nations, the Yukon Chamber of Mines, the Klondike Placer Miner's Association, and the Government of Yukon. The award was presented at the 2025 Yukon Geoscience convention in Whitehorse, Yukon.

YCM Community Award: The Yukon Chamber of Mines recognized various social performance and community initiatives undertaken by the Company including sponsorship of Ihdzi', a new community hub in Mayo, Yukon, co-delivering a youth training program with the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, and sustaining Ross River School's Rural Nutrition Program, demonstrating a commitment to meaningful positive community impact. The Company also supports local events and organizations, prioritizes local procurement, and maintains inclusive workplace policies and practices.

ROBERT E. LECKIE

Robert "Bob" E. Leckie (1957-1999) was a geographer and mining inspector who moved north from Alberta to serve in the Yukon's Mayo Mining District from 1987 through 1999. His legacy stems from a passion for innovation, collaboration between governments and industry, and the development of progressive land use practices for mining and reclamation.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration and development company with mineral claim portfolio covering roughly 360,000 ha (3,600 km2). The Company is advancing its Valley gold deposit-a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system located in the eastern Yukon-while continuing regional exploration of surrounding targets on the Rogue Project and the broader district in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Valley hosts an open MRE of 7.94 million ounces gold at 1.21 g/t Au Measured & Indicated (in 204.0 million tonnes) and an additional 0.89 million ounces gold Inferred at 0.62 g/t Au (in 44.5 million tonnes)1, with a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au. Results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of Valley suggest the potential for the deposit to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are supported by the recent technical report for Rogue, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Rogue Project Yukon, Canada," dated August 27, 2025, with an effective date of March 1, 2025, and available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company's comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Snowline Gold Corp, as Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

1Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by metal prices, economic factors, environmental, permitting, legal, title, or other relevant issues.

