

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study has found that people who use their phones while on the toilet are 46 percent more likely to develop hemorrhoids, swollen veins in the lower rectum caused by too much pressure.



The research, published in PLOS One, looked at 125 adults aged 45 and older who were undergoing colonoscopies for bowel cancer screening. They were also asked about their diet, exercise, bowel habits, and phone use on the toilet, including how long they spent there and which apps they used.



About two-thirds of participants admitted to taking their phone to the toilet, mostly to scroll through news or social media. Even after accounting for other common risk factors like age, lack of physical activity, and low fiber intake, phone users were much more likely to have hemorrhoids.



The study also found that 37 percent of people who used their phones stayed on the toilet for more than five minutes, compared to just 7 percent of those without phones.



Lead researcher Trisha Pasricha said that while reading on the toilet isn't new, smartphones, especially apps like TikTok and Instagram, tend to keep people sitting for longer than newspapers or books. This extra time increases pressure on anal tissues, which can lead to hemorrhoids.



'We already know that screen time before bed can disrupt sleep, and that phones at the dinner table can interfere with family connection. Now, it seems, our bathroom habits aren't safe either,' Pasricha warned.



Pasricha also raised concerns about younger generations. In a separate ongoing study of college students, nearly all admitted to taking their phones to the bathroom, suggesting they might face hemorrhoid problems earlier in life than today's older adults.



'We need to study this further,' Pasricha advised, 'but it's a safe suggestion to leave the smartphone outside the bathroom when you need to have a bowel movement.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



