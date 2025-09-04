Anzeige
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
WKN: A2QQBD | ISIN: CA83342V1040 | Ticker-Symbol: 91S0
Tradegate
03.09.25 | 20:13
6,150 Euro
+0,82 % +0,050
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
04.09.2025 21:26 Uhr
Press Release for Early Warning Report Regarding Snowline Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Ms. Ana Maria Cox de Gubbins ("Ms. Cox") announces that her percentage of the number of issued and outstanding common shares of Snowline Gold Corp. (the "Company") has fallen below 10% as a result of the Company's recently completed public offering of 10,222,200 common shares (the "Shares") and concurrent non-brokered private placement of 1,123,194 Shares (together, the "Financings").

Prior to the Financings, Ms. Cox owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 16,120,000 Shares (fully diluted), representing approximately 10.6% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Following the Financings, Ms. Cox has beneficial ownership and control of the same number of Shares which now represent 9.4% of the issued and outstanding Shares. As a result, Ms. Cox is no longer a 10% shareholder of the Company and will not be required to complete any further early warning filings unless she otherwise requalifies for such filings.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, Ms. Cox may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional securities of the Company in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of her securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Company is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or may be obtained by contacting the Company at Suite 300 - 900 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. V6E 1E5, info@snowlinegold.com, (778) 650-5485.

SOURCE: Snowline Gold Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/press-release-for-early-warning-report-regarding-snowline-gold-corp.-1068771

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
