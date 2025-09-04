VCI Global Limited: VCI Global's Fintech Arm Credilab Achieves US$35 Million Loan Book with 53% Revenue Growth; Secures Conditional Approval for Full Online Lending License

Strong Loan Growth, Prudent Risk Management, and Regulatory Greenlight Position Credilab for Next Phase of Expansion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or the "Company"), a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems, today announced major milestones for its fintech subsidiary, Credilab Sdn Bhd ("Credilab"), as it strengthens its position as an emerging leader in the Southeast Asia's digital financing landscape.

For the twelve months ended June 2025, Credilab expanded its loan book to US$35 million, delivering 53% year-over-year revenue growth. This achievement reflects not only the strong demand for financing from underserved small and medium enterprises (SMEs) but also the scalability of Credilab's AI-driven model. Importantly, the platform has maintained non-performing loans (NPL) below 3%, underscoring the strength of its proprietary credit risk engine in ensuring responsible, sustainable growth.

Building on this momentum, Credilab has received conditional approval for a full online lending license from the Ministry of Housing and Local Government of Malaysia ("KPKT"). This regulatory milestone represents a significant step toward enabling seamless, nationwide access to financing, further advancing Credilab's mission of democratizing credit while unlocking new revenue streams at scale.

"At Credilab, technology sits at the core of everything we do. By embedding AI into our credit assessment and risk management systems, we have been able to deliver rapid loan disbursements while maintaining strong asset quality with NPL below 3%. This balance of growth and prudence uniquely positions us to serve SMEs and micro-entrepreneurs across Malaysia and beyond," said Henry Chai, Group Chief Technology Officer of VCI Global.

Looking ahead, Credilab is well-positioned to deepen its presence in Malaysia's SME financing landscape. As of 2024, MSMEs comprised 96.1% of all business establishments nationwide, indicating their foundational role in the economy. Despite their central role, Malaysia faces an SME financing gap of about US$64 billion according to PwC, underscoring the scale of unmet demand. By combining same-day loan disbursement, AI-powered chatbot engagement, and alternative credit scoring, Credilab empowers underserved SMEs and micro-entrepreneurs with fast and responsible financing, driving financial inclusion while building a scalable, high-margin growth engine within VCI Global's broader fintech and sovereign AI ecosystem.

"What started as a concept project has now proven its strength with real traction and significant growth. Achieving a US$35 million loan book with strong revenue growth and maintaining NPL below 3% is a testament to our execution and technology. With the conditional approval for a full online lending license, Credilab is now positioned to scale at a much larger level and potentially evolve into a unicorn in the fintech space," said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About Credilab Sdn Bhd

Credilab is a proprietary fintech platform designed to streamline the digital lending process, from online applications and credit scoring to Know Your Customer (KYC) verification and disbursement. It offers customized financial analytics, strengthens regulatory compliance, and ensures secure payment processing.

Focused on financial inclusion, Credilab provides accessible micro-financing solutions to underserved individuals, bridging the credit gap with advanced technology and user-centric design.

Key features of Credilab include:

Instant Cash Loans with minimal documentation

Short Processing Times for fast disbursements

Flexible and Convenient Repayment Options



For more information, please log on to https://www.credilab.my/.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems. Evolving from its roots in capital markets consultancy, the company now operates across fintech, AI, robotics, and cybersecurity.

Its mission is to empower governments, enterprises, and institutions, particularly in Southeast Asia, to scale securely, intelligently, and independently. At the core of its latest innovations is a sovereign AI data platform fortified by proprietary military-grade encryption, built to meet the highest standards of digital sovereignty, national security, and enterprise resilience.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

