Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NasdaqCM:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full-year ended June 30, 2025.
Quarter Ended June 30, 2025
Net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased $2.5 million, or 16%, to $17.5 million from $15.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, due primarily to increased revenue to our top three customers. Grossprofit for the threemonths ended June 30, 2025 decreased $599,000, or 15%. Our gross margin decreased from 27% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, to 20% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, due to unfavorable product mix, and higher indirect manufacturing costs including the initial wave of tariff costs. During much of the fourth quarter we were shipping our largest customer their legacy product but, late in the fourth quarter, we resumed production and shipment of their next generation handpiece as they released their product hold and returned us to full production.
Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, increased $409,000 to $2.1 million, compared to $1.7 million for the prior fiscal year's corresponding quarter. We have increased selling expenses by $96,000, general and administrative expenses by $244,000 and engineering expenses by $69,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the corresponding quarter in 2024. Increases relate primarily to increased personnel costs in each of these areas to support our continued growth.
Our operating income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, decreased $1.0 million, or 43%, to $1.3 million compared to $2.3 million for the prior fiscal year's corresponding quarter. The decrease reflects our decreased gross profit and higher operating expenses, as described above.
Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, decreased by $391,000 to $1.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the corresponding quarter in 2024.
Year Ended June 30, 2025
Net sales for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 increased $12.8 million, or 24%, to $66.6 million from $53.8 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, due primarily to increases in revenue from our largest customer. Specifically, the increase relates to $12.0 million in sales of the next generation handpiece to that same customer.
Gross profit forthe fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, increased $5.0 million, or 34%, to $19.5 million compared to $14.5 million for fiscal 2024. Our gross margin increased from 27% in fiscal 2024 to 29% in fiscal 2025, due to overall favorable product mix (notwithstanding the unfavorable product mix during the fourth quarter described above).
Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, increased $1.4 million or 20% to $8.8 million from $7.4 million in the prior fiscal year. The increase relates primarily to an increase in personnel costs in selling, and general and administrative expenses to support our continued growth. The increase in research and development expenses in fiscal 2025 is primarily related to an increase in internal product development projects compared to fiscal 2024.
Our operating income for the year ended June 30, 2025, increased $3.5 million, or 49%, to $10.7 million compared to $7.2 million for the prior fiscal year's corresponding quarter. The increase reflects our increased sales and gross profit, as described above.
Net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, was $9.0 million, or $2.67 per diluted share, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for fiscal 2024. Our net income for the year ended June 30, 2025, contains unrealized gains on our marketable equity investments of $1.5 million while our net income for the year ended June 30, 2024, contains unrealized losses on our marketable equity investments of $4.1 million. The difference in the growth rate of net income and operating income is primarily due to unrealized gains and losses of investments. All of our investments are recorded at estimated fair value, and the valuation can be highly volatile.
CEO Comments
"We are very pleased with our fiscal 2025 performance including increasing sales by 24% and an increase of $3.5 million in operating income." said the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer Richard L. ("Rick") Van Kirk. "While this fiscal year included disruption in transitioning to our largest customer's next generation handpiece, we continued to meet our customers' requests by nimbly shifting assembly schedules to their requested mix of legacy and new product." Mr. Van Kirk continued, "Additionally, we expect fiscal 2026 to continue our trend of revenue and operating income growth, especially as evidenced by our June 30th backlog in the amount of $50.4 million. We have also begun working with customers on sharing of tariff costs and are also excited about added depth in our management team and improvements being made to our manufacturing systems."
About Pro-Dex, Inc.:
Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered, and electric multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also sells rotary air motors, however, these motors represent a de minimis portion of total revenue. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.
Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth and strategies may include "forward-looking statements" within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance (including, but not limited to, prospects for future growth and ability to share tariff costs with customers) as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business risks of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
June 30,
2025
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents.........................................................
$
419
$
2,631
Investments.............................................................................
6,740
4,217
Accounts receivable.................................................................
16,433
13,887
Deferred costs..........................................................................
24
262
Inventory....................................................................................... ...
22,213
15,269
Income taxes receivable............................................................
1,056
-
Prepaid expenses......................................................................
410
345
Total current assets............................................................
47,295
36,611
Land and building, net...................................................................
6,061
6,155
Equipment and improvements, net..................................................
5,153
5,024
Right of use asset, net.....................................................................
1,050
1,473
Intangibles, net..............................................................................
26
54
Deferred income taxes, net.............................................................
1,415
1,555
Investments...................................................................................
148
1,563
Other assets...................................................................................
44
42
Total assets........................................................................
$
61,192
$
52,477
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable....................................................................
$
4,614
$
4,513
Accrued liabilities....................................................................
3,479
3,359
Income taxes payable..............................................................
186
632
Deferred revenue.....................................................................
202
14
Notes payable.........................................................................
6,148
4,374
Total current liabilities.......................................................
14,629
12,892
Non-current liabilities:
Lease liability, net of current portion........................................
685
1,182
Notes payable, net of current portion........................................
9,246
7,536
Total non-current liabilities.................................................
9,931
8,718
Total liabilities...................................................................
24,560
21,610
Commitments and Contingencies:
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,261,043 and 3,363,412 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively...............................
704
3,917
Retained earnings.....................................................................
35,928
26,950
Total shareholders' equity..................................................
36,632
30,867
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity..............................
$
61,192
$
52,477
PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
(Unaudited)
Years Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales..................................................
$
17,494
$
15,025
$
66,593
$
53,844
Cost of sales ............................................
14,004
10,936
47,083
39,293
Gross profit..............................................
3,490
4,089
19,510
14,551
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses.....................................
133
37
344
117
General and administrative expenses........
1,108
864
4,841
4,072
Research and development costs..............
905
836
3,636
3,189
Total operating expenses...........................
2,146
1,737
8,821
7,378
Operating income.....................................
1,344
2,352
10,689
7,173
Interest expense........................................
(226
)
(150
)
(829
)
(558
)
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments........
460
(340
)
1,521
(4,125
)
Gain on sale of investments.......................
-
-
595
-
Interest and dividend income.....................
21
68
82
144
Income before income taxes......................
1,599
1,930
12,058
2,634
Income tax expense..................................
403
343
3,080
507
Net income...............................................
$
1,196
$
1,587
$
8,978
$
2,127
Basic & Diluted income per share:
Basic net income per share....................
$
0.37
$
0.47
$
2.73
$
0.61
Diluted net income per share..................
$
0.36
$
0.46
$
2.67
$
0.60
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic.................................................
3,261,043
3,400,767
3,287,844
3,498,807
Diluted..............................................
3,350,449
3,473,167
3,361,207
3,571,207
PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Years Ended June 30,
2025
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income............................................................................................
$
8.978
$
2,127
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization.............................................................
1,239
1,160
Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable equity investments.......................
(1,521
)
4,125
Gain on sale of investments.................................................................
(595
)
-
Non-cash lease recovery......................................................................
(33
)
(17
)
Amortization of loan fees, net..............................................................
9
12
Share-based compensation...................................................................
555
605
Deferred income taxes.........................................................................
140
(1,563
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable........................................................................
(2,546
)
(3,935
)
Deferred costs.................................................................................
238
232
Inventory........................................................................................
(6,944
)
898
Prepaid expenses and other assets.....................................................
(67
)
(49
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses...........................................
179
2,436
Deferred revenue.............................................................................
188
14
Income taxes...................................................................................
(1,502
)
179
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities...................................
(1,682
)
6,224
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of equipment and improvements...........................................
(1,246
)
(983
)
Proceeds from sale of investments ......................................................
1,907
-
Investment in Monogram....................................................................
(899
)
(1,250
)
Net cash used in investing activities.........................................................
(238
)
(2,233
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Principal payments on notes payable....................................................
(11,528
)
(4,841
)
Borrowing from Minnesota Bank & Trust,...........................................
15,003
4,000
Repurchases of common stock.............................................................
(3,504
)
(3,505
)
Payments of employee taxes on net issuance of common stock..............
(305
)
-
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and ESPP contributions...........
42
50
Net cash used in financing activities........................................................
(292
)
(4,296
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents.................................
(2,212
)
(305
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year...........................................
2,631
2,936
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year....................................................
$
419
$
2,631
