Celonis, a global leader in Process Mining, today announced it has ranked No. 12 on the 2025 Forbes Cloud 100 list, up one place from last year.

The Cloud 100 is the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners. This marks the company's seventh consecutive year on the list and fifth straight year in the top 20, highlighting Celonis' enduring leadership and growing relevance as enterprises race to make AI deliver real business value.

"We've entered the Age of AI and the companies who master their processes will reap the full benefits," said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "That's where Celonis Process Intelligence comes in it gives AI the context it needs to be effective and relevant for the enterprise. This recognition from Forbes is more than a ranking it's a signal that the next wave of innovation will be built on intelligent processes that boost efficiency and productivity. At Celonis, we're proud to be leading the charge."

Celonis builds a living digital twin of your entire operation system-agnostic, unbiased, and dynamic. At its core is a common language: Process Intelligence. The Celonis Process Intelligence platform, powered by the digital twin, enables people, partners, and AI to build intelligent solutions that continuously improve operations not just by fixing problems, but by preventing them altogether.

With over 5,000 deployments and realized $7.5B+ in tangible value, Celonis enables Forbes Global 2000 leaders like Pfizer, ExxonMobil, State of Oklahoma, AstraZeneca, Northwestern Medicine, ASOS, Campari, BMW Group, Smurfit Westrock and Vinmar International to accelerate transformation, improve performance, and unlock working capital.

For the tenth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

"For the last decade, the Forbes Cloud 100 list has recognized the most innovative private cloud companies in the world, and this year's standouts are among the most impressive we've ever seen," said Richard Nieva, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. "Our honorees highlight the massive sea change that AI has brought to the enterprise, with sky-high growth and valuations."

"As we mark the 10th year of the Cloud 100 with our 2025 rankings, we celebrate a highly competitive cohort of companies that, for the first time, collectively exceed $1 trillion in value," said Elliott Robinson, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "The cloud is in a period of rapid, AI-driven transformation, with this year's cohort demonstrating how AI is fundamentally reshaping how the best cloud companies grow, scale, and compete."

The Forbes 2025 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2025 issue of Forbes magazine.

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work for people, companies and the planet. The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform uses industry-leading process mining and AI technology and augments it with business context to give customers a living digital twin of their business operation. It's system-agnostic and without bias, and provides everyone with a common language for understanding and improving businesses. Celonis enables its customers to continuously realize significant value across the top, bottom, and green line.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

2025 Celonis SE. All rights reserved. Celonis and the Celonis "droplet" logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 150 IPOs and 300 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their earliest days through every stage of growth. Bessemer's global portfolio has included Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr, Toast and ServiceTitan, and has $19 billion of assets under management. Bessemer has investment teams located in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, New York, Boston, London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv. Born from innovations in steel more than a century ago, Bessemer's storied history has afforded its partners the opportunity to celebrate and scrutinize its best investment decisions (see Memos) and also learn from its mistakes (see Anti-Portfolio).

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 43 licensed local editions in 69 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250904181124/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts

Celonis

press@celonis.com

Bessemer Venture Partners

press@bvp.com