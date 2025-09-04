Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
WKN: A2DLV9 | ISIN: FR0013233012
INVENTIVA: Inventiva to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), September 4, 2025 - Inventiva (Euronext Paris and NASDAQ: IVA) ("Inventiva" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis ("MASH"), today announced that the Company's leadership will participate in the following upcoming investor events:

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Time of the fireside chat: 3:00pm (EDT)/9:00pm (CEST)
Location: New York, NY

8th Edition of the Lyon Pôle Bourse Forum
Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Location: Lyon, France

KBC Life Sciences Conference
Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025
Time of the presentation: 5:00am (EDT)/11:00am (CEST)
Location: Brussels, Belgium

Stifel 2025 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum
Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Time of the presentation: 9:30am (EDT)/3:30pm (CEST)
Location: Virtual

European MIDCAP Event 2025
Date: Tuesday, September 30 - Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Location: Paris, France

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris

Contacts

Inventiva

Pascaline Clerc

EVP, Strategy and Corporate Affairs

media@inventivapharma.com (mailto:media@inventivapharma.com)

+1 202 499 8937 		ICR Healthcare

Alexis Feinberg

Media Relations

inventivapr@icrhealthcare.com (mailto:inventivapr@icrhealthcare.com)

+1 203 939 2225





ICR Healthcare

Patricia L. Bank

Investor Relations

patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com (mailto:patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com)

+1 415 513 1284

Attachment

  • Inventiva - PR - Investors Conferences September - EN - 09 04 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b2ec64fe-5e66-4a0c-9ab5-96d91a8e32a4)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
