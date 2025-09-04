

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) announced earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $370.91 million, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $392.92 million, or $3.15 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $2.525 billion from $2.371 billion last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $370.91 Mln. vs. $392.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.10 vs. $3.15 last year. -Revenue: $2.525 Bln vs. $2.371 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.18 - $2.23 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.470 - $2.500 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $12.77 - $12.97 Full year revenue guidance: $10.850-$11.000 Bln



