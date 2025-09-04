

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DOCUSIGN INC (DOCU) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $62.97 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $888.21 million, or $4.26 per share, last year.



Excluding items, DOCUSIGN INC reported adjusted earnings of $195.06 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $800.64 million from $736.03 million last year.



DOCUSIGN INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $62.97 Mln. vs. $888.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $4.26 last year. -Revenue: $800.64 Mln vs. $736.03 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $804 - $808 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $3,189 - $3,201 Mln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News