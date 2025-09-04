Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at the Annual General and Special Meeting held on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Shareholders voted unanimously in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management. Each of those matters is set out in detail in the Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

A total of 35,962,781 common shares, representing approximately 30.22% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted by proxy at the Meeting.

The members of the Board of Directors and management for the ensuing year are:

Paul Clarke - President, CEO, Director

Konstantin Lichtenwald - CFO, Director

Piet Van Assche - Chief Operating Officer

Christopher Cornelius - Executive Chairman

Anthony Kelly - Non-Executive Director

Peter Turner - Non-Executive Director

Toby Pierce - Non-Executive Director

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging industries' most advanced technologies they aim to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

