

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc dropped against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The franc declined to an 8-day low of 0.8072 against the greenback and a 10-day low of 0.9393 against the euro.



The franc dropped to 2-day lows of 1.0837 against the pound and 183.93 against the yen.



The next possible support for the currency is seen around 0.85 against the greenback, 0.96 against the euro, 1.11 against the pound and 174.00 against the yen.



