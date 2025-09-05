Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Republic Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM0) (the "Company" or "Republic") is pleased to announce that the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company approved an advance notice policy (the "Advance Notice Policy") on September 4, 2025 with effect as of such date.

The Advance Notice Policy includes, among other things, a provision that requires advance notice be given to the Company in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board are made by shareholders of the Company other than pursuant to: (i) a requisition of a meeting made pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "BCBCA") or (ii) a shareholder proposal made pursuant to the provisions of the BCBCA.

Additionally, the Advance Notice Policy sets a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual general or special meeting of shareholders, sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company, and establishes the form in which the shareholder must submit the notice for that notice to be in proper written form.

In the case of an annual general meeting of shareholders, notice to the Company must be made not less than 30 days prior to the date of the annual general meeting. However, in the event that the annual general meeting is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the date (the "Notice Date") on which the first public announcement (as defined in the Advance Notice Policy) of the date of the annual general meeting was made, notice may be made not later than the close of business on the tenth (10th) day following the Notice Date.

In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual general meeting), notice to the Company must be made not later than the close of business on the fifteenth (15th) day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting was made.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Board may, in its discretion, waive any requirement set out in the Advance Notice Policy.

The Company will seek shareholder approval and ratification of the Advance Notice Policy at the Company's next Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). If the Company's shareholders do not approve and ratify the Advance Notice Policy by ordinary resolution at the Meeting, the Advance Notice Policy shall, from and after the date of the Meeting, cease to be of any force and effect.

The full text of the Advance Notice Policy is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Agreement with Machai Capital Inc.

The Company announces that it has entered into a digital marketing services agreement with Machai Capital Inc. effective September 4, 2025. Under the terms of the agreement, Machai will provide branding and content creation initiatives. As compensation, the Company has agreed to pay $50,000 plus GST for a term of one month. The marketing campaign will launch in September 2025.

Machai and its principal, Mr. Suneal Sandhu, are at arm's length to the Company. Mr. Sandhu is the sole owner and director of Machai and directly or indirectly holds 200,000 common shares and 300,000 warrants of the Company. Other than these holdings, neither Machai nor Mr. Sandhu has any right to acquire further securities of the Company.

About Republic Technologies Inc.

Republic Technologies is a publicly traded technology company integrating Ethereum infrastructure into the global economy. Backed by an ETH-denominated treasury, we operate proprietary validator and attestation networks to safeguard data integrity for universal applications.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the approval and ratification of the Advance Notice Policy by the Company's shareholders.

Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to obtain shareholder approval and ratification of the Advance Notice Policy at the Meeting.

Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include that the Company's shareholders will not approve and ratify the Advance Notice Policy at the Meeting.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

