Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
05.09.2025 07:48 Uhr
Aker Horizons ASA: Ex. dividend in-kind today

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Issuer name: Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company")

Ex. Date: 5 September 2025

Type of corporate action: Distribution of shares in Aker Horizons Holding AS ("AKHH") as dividend-in-kind

Other information: The Company's shares will be traded ex dividend of 1 (one) share in AKHH per share held in the Company from today, 5 September 2025. The dividend in-kind will be treated as repayment of paid in capital for Norwegian tax purposes and will not be subject to Norwegian withholding tax.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--ex--dividend-in-kind-today,c4230141

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-horizons-asa-ex-dividend-in-kind-today-302547453.html

