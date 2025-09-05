Minesto AB: Minesto kicks off microgrid project with partners and adds local end-user applications

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Together with project partners Sev, Capture Energy and IVL, Minesto completed a planning and project set-up workshop for the 25 MSEK Microgrid Project awarded by Swedish Energy Agency. In parallel with the project, Minesto has added an integration of two local end-user applications of tidal energy in the Faroe Islands to strengthen customer involvement.

The session was conducted at Minesto's head office in Göteborg. With the 1,5 days planning meeting completed, Minesto and partners have laid a good foundation to deliver a microgrid turnkey installation in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands.

"We are off to a good start delivering a tidal energy microgrid system with the capacity to offer base-load renewable energy to both local needs in the Faroe Islands and further to millions of users on a global market," said Johannes Hüffmeier, COO of Minesto.

In parallel, work with integration of user applications is initiated together with Sev and local end users with the ambition to increase renewable energy content. Potential users in Vestmanna are in focus, with EV charging and an industrial process as the two prioritized areas for reduction of fossil energy consumption via electrification.

"Right at the start, we want to add delivery of tidal energy into electrification applications for the customer value of our microgrid to be proven and demonstrated. Small-scale electrification to reduce CO2 emissions is a core component in the global energy transition as well as in our sales growth projections," said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

