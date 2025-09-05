Svenska Aerogel Holding AB: Breakthrough in cellular concrete - Isoltech outperforms current suppliers with Quartzene

By incorporating Svenska Aerogel's material Quartzene® into low-density cellular concrete, Isoltech has achieved outstanding thermal insulation performance - without the cracking or fragility common in conventional solutions.

GÄVLE, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In late 2024, Svenska Aerogel provided samples of Quartzene® to Isoltech, a leading Italian expert in cellular concrete technology. The material was tested as part of Isoltech's research and development initiative targeting lightweight, thermally insulating concrete. The results confirmed that Quartzene® significantly improved the concrete's thermal insulation properties, achieving a thermal conductivity as low as 0.031 W/m•K. This improvement was achieved without compromising structural integrity, addressing a key challenge in conventional lightweight concrete solutions.

The breakthrough was made possible by a novel integration of Quartzene® into the cellular concrete, using the expertise know-how and custom-engineered machinery from Isoltech.

This solution enables:

Higher insulation with less material

Recyclability increases when only concrete is used

Reduce weight and CO2 footprint

A ready-to-scale solution

Quartzene® enhanced cellular concrete enables lighter structures, lower emissions, better recyclability, and superior building insulation performance - delivering measurable gains in efficiency and sustainability.

For further information, please contact:

Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO. Telephone: +46 (0)70 616 08 67. E-mail: toreinar.norbakk@aerogel.se

About Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ)

Svenska Aerogel manufactures and commercializes the mesoporous material Quartzene®. Svenska Aerogel's business concept is to meet the market's need for new materials that are in line with global sustainability objectives. Quartzene® is flexible and can be tailored to different applications to add essential properties to an end product. The company's vision is to be the most valued business partner providing pioneering material solutions for a sustainable world.

Svenska Aerogel Holding AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA.

