

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased for the second straight month in July to the highest level in four months, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 105.9 in July from 105.1 in June. That was in line with expectations.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation came in at 113.3, down from 115.9 in the previous month.



Meanwhile, the lagging index climbed to 114.2 in July from 113.4 a month ago.



