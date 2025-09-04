Quanex Building Products Corporation: Quanex Building Products Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

New Segment Reporting Implemented

Balance Sheet Further Strengthened with $51.25 Million of Debt Repaid in 3Q25

Cost Synergy Target Reaffirmed

Full Year Guidance Updated

HOUSTON, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) ("Quanex" or the "Company") today announced its results for the three months ended July 31, 2025.

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Sales $495.3 $280.3 $1,347.8 $785.7 Gross Margin $138.0 $70.9 $361.7 $188.6 Gross Margin % 27.9% 25.3% 26.8% 24.0% Net (loss) income ($276.0) $25.4 ($270.4) $47.0 Diluted EPS ($6.04) $0.77 ($5.83) $1.42 Adjusted Net Income $31.6 $26.9 $68.4 $60.7 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.69 $0.81 $1.47 $1.84 Adjusted EBITDA $70.3 $42.0 $172.0 $101.3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 14.2% 15.0% 12.8% 12.9% Cash Provided by Operating Activities $60.7 $46.4 $76.6 $83.3 Free Cash Flow $46.2 $40.1 $35.6 $59.9

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)

George Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "A significant amount of work had to be done to re-segment the business, so we are pleased that the work is now complete, and we are operating and reporting in our new segments. We are encouraged by the overall resilience of the business in the current environment, demonstrated by our strong cash flow, which enabled us to repay over $51 million in bank debt in the third quarter of 2025. Our balance sheet is healthy, and our liquidity improved meaningfully during the quarter. We continue to make substantial progress on the integration of the Tyman business. After identifying additional target synergies and adjusting for lower expected volumes and pushing out the timing of when we expect to realize procurement savings, we still believe there is a path to realizing approximately $45 million in cost synergies over time, which is above our initial projection of $30 million. Although macroeconomic uncertainty and low consumer confidence, as well as operational issues related to the legacy Tyman window and door hardware business in Mexico that are ongoing but temporary in nature, posed challenges for us in our third quarter, we remain optimistic about our prospects for profitable growth and value creation.

Looking ahead, we believe Quanex is well positioned due to our solid, flexible financial foundation and advantaged strategic positioning. Despite the macroeconomic uncertainty, our near-term priorities remain unchanged, which include staying focused on the Tyman integration, capturing synergies, generating cash flow to pay down debt and opportunistically repurchasing our stock. As macroeconomic uncertainty subsides and consumer confidence improves, our team is well positioned to capitalize on pent-up demand."

Third Quarter Results Summary

Quanex generated net sales of $495.3 million during the three months ended July 31, 2025, which represents an increase of 76.7% compared to $280.3 million for the same period of 2024. The increase reflects the contribution from the Tyman acquisition that closed on August 1, 2024. Excluding the contribution from Tyman, net sales would have increased by 1.4% for the third quarter of 2025, mainly due to increased pricing and tariff passthroughs, offset by lower volumes. Inclusive of contributions from the Tyman acquisition, the Company reported increases in net sales of 201.0%, 29.6% and 40.7% for the third quarter of 2025 in its Hardware Solutions, Extruded Solutions and Custom Solutions segments, respectively. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

On a consolidated basis, the decrease in reported earnings for the three months ended July 31, 2025, was primarily the result of a $302.3 million non-cash goodwill impairment related to the re-segmentation of the business. The re-segmentation occurred at a point in time when consumer confidence is low, and equity values for building products companies are depressed. The non-cash goodwill impairment is not related to any performance indicators or revisions to long-term expectations. In addition, ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, low consumer confidence and operational challenges related to the legacy Tyman window and door hardware business in Mexico impacted results more than expected during the third quarter of 2025. The seasonal uptick Quanex started to see in the second quarter of 2025 didn't continue to materialize to the degree the Company anticipated, and procurement related cost synergies were lower than expected.

The increase in adjusted earnings during the third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period of 2024, was mostly due to the contribution from the Tyman acquisition combined with the realization of related cost synergies.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

As of July 31, 2025, the Company had total debt of $733.7 million and Quanex's leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 2.6x. As of July 31, 2025, the Company reported a LTM Net Loss of $284.3 million, mainly due to the non-cash goodwill impairment and LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $251.8 million (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)

The leverage ratio for Quanex's quarterly debt covenant compliance ("Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio") for its lenders was 2.4x as of July 31, 2025. The Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio calculation is defined in the Company's Amendment No. 1 to its Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement ("Credit Agreement"), which was filed with the SEC on June 12, 2024. In general, the main difference is that the Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio excludes real-estate leases that are considered "finance" leases under U.S. GAAP and is calculated on a proforma basis to include Adjusted EBITDA from the Tyman acquisition, $30 million of EBITDA for the synergy target related to the acquisition, less realized synergies, and only cash from domestic subsidiaries. Note that per the terms of the Credit Agreement, the quarterly Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio must be less than 3.75x through the fourth quarter of 2025 and less than 3.25x starting in the first fiscal quarter of 2026. The Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio would be 2.3x if calculated using the full $66.3 million cash and cash equivalents balance as of July 31, 2025, and adjusting for the $2.1 million in cash used to repurchase stock during the quarter.

Quanex's liquidity improved to $337.7 million as of July 31, 2025, consisting of $66.3 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2029, less letters of credit outstanding.

Share Repurchases

Quanex's Board authorized a $75 million share repurchase program in December of 2021. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The Company repurchased 100,000 shares of common stock for approximately $2.1 million at an average price of $20.54 per share during the three months ended July 31, 2025. As of July 31, 2025, approximately $33.6 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

Quanex is updating its guidance for fiscal 2025 based on year-to-date results, recent demand trends, an updated cost synergy realization tracking and timing model, conversations with its customers, and a realistic timeline to address operational issues in the window and door hardware business in Mexico. On a consolidated basis for fiscal 2025, the Company now estimates that it will generate net sales of approximately $1.82 billion, which Quanex expects will yield Adjusted EBITDA* of approximately $235 million.

Mr. Wilson commented, "We have a strong team with a proven track record and a breadth of products that are unmatched in the industry, which gives us confidence in our ability to execute on our long-term operational and financial objectives."

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes related to net income.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets. Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory, asset impairment charges, transaction, advisory fees and reorganization costs, restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software, amortization expense related to intangible assets, pension settlement refund and other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net), Adjusted EBITDA and LTM Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex's leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company's credit agreement.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company's residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's financial and cash management performance.

Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company's financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words "estimated," "expect," "could," "should," "believe," "will," "might," or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics) on the economy and the demand for Quanex's products, timing estimates or any other expectations related to the acquisition of Tyman, the Company's future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex's industry, and the Company's future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex's future performance, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors". Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 495,273 $ 280,345 $ 1,347,795 $ 785,701 Cost of sales 357,305 209,441 986,129 597,127 Selling, general and administrative 71,270 36,509 208,253 103,579 Restructuring charges 1,367 - 10,207 - Depreciation and amortization 33,882 10,953 77,814 32,999 Asset impairment charges 302,284 - 302,284 - Operating (loss) income (270,835 ) 23,442 (236,892 ) 51,996 Interest expense (14,218 ) (878 ) (42,344 ) (2,896 ) Other, net 855 9,474 1,925 10,520 (Loss) income before income taxes (284,198 ) 32,038 (277,311 ) 59,620 Income tax benefit (expense) 8,191 (6,688 ) 6,934 (12,644 ) Net (loss) income $ (276,007 ) $ 25,350 $ (270,377 ) $ 46,976 (Loss) earnings per common share, basic $ (6.04 ) $ 0.77 $ (5.83 ) $ 1.43 (Loss) earnings per common share, diluted $ (6.04 ) $ 0.77 $ (5.83 ) $ 1.42 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 45,691 32,876 46,395 32,857 Diluted 45,691 33,106 46,395 33,087 Cash dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.24 $ 0.24

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) July 31, 2025 October 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,272 $ 97,744 Restricted Cash 1,654 5,251 Accounts receivable, net 201,837 197,689 Inventories 272,222 275,550 Income taxes receivable - 5,937 Prepaid and other current assets 41,339 29,097 Total current assets 583,324 611,268 Property, plant and equipment, net 405,510 402,466 Operating lease right-of-use assets 147,829 126,715 Deferred tax assets 3,654 3,845 Goodwill 271,459 574,711 Intangible assets, net 558,768 597,909 Other assets 2,133 2,874 Total assets $ 1,972,677 $ 2,319,788 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 126,486 $ 124,404 Accrued liabilities 95,378 103,623 Income taxes payable 1,273 6,620 Current maturities of long-term debt 26,313 25,745 Current operating lease liabilities 15,243 12,475 Total current liabilities 264,693 272,867 Long-term debt 695,605 737,198 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 138,246 117,560 Deferred income taxes 143,576 162,304 Other liabilities 13,166 19,113 Total liabilities 1,255,286 1,309,042 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 512 513 Additional paid-in-capital 699,106 701,008 Retained earnings 148,795 430,405 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,501 ) (46,428 ) Treasury stock at cost (100,521 ) (74,752 ) Total stockholders' equity 717,391 1,010,746 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,972,677 $ 2,319,788

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended July 31, 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (270,377 ) $ 46,976 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 77,814 32,999 Stock-based compensation 2,762 2,159 Deferred income tax (26,440 ) (2,321 ) Asset impairment charge 302,284 - Gain on deal contingent foreign exchange forward currency contract - (9,200 ) Other, net 9,203 886 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (1,727 ) 11,114 Decrease (increase) in inventory 5,261 (183 ) (Increase) decrease in other current assets (7,228 ) 1,646 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 144 (9,634 ) (Decrease) increase in accrued liabilities (9,725 ) 948 (Decrease) increase in income taxes payable (21 ) 6,659 (Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities (5,395 ) 707 Other, net 88 577 Cash provided by operating activities 76,643 83,333 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (40,996 ) (23,435 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 361 115 Cash used for investing activities (40,635 ) (23,320 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities 170,000 - Repayments of credit facility borrowings (213,750 ) (15,000 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (1,962 ) (1,893 ) Common stock dividends paid (11,233 ) (7,943 ) Issuance of common stock 214 573 Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (1,400 ) (1,193 ) Purchase of treasury stock (29,248 ) - Cash used for financing activities (87,379 ) (25,456 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 16,302 935 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (35,069 ) 35,492 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 102,995 58,474 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 67,926 $ 93,966

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash provided by operating activities $60,656 $46,388 76,643 $83,333 Capital expenditures (14,452) (6,252) (40,996) (23,435) Free Cash Flow $46,204 $40,136 $35,647 $59,898 The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash. As of July 31, 2025 2024 Term loan facility $475,000 $0 Revolving credit facility 197,500 - Finance lease obligations(1) 61,194 55,007 Total debt(2) 733,694 55,007 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 66,272 93,966 Net Debt $667,422 ($38,959) (1) Includes $58.9 million and $50.7 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of July 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

July 31, 2025 Three Months Ended

April 30, 2025 Three Months Ended

January 31, 2025 Three Months Ended

October 31, 2024 Total Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net (loss) income as reported $ (276,007 ) $ 20,515 $ (14,885 ) $ (13,917 ) $ (284,294 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (8,191 ) 6,307 (5,050 ) (3,621 ) (10,555 ) Other, net (855 ) 159 (1,229 ) 2,671 746 Interest expense 14,218 13,940 14,186 17,697 60,041 Depreciation and amortization 33,882 19,192 24,740 27,329 105,143 Asset impairment charges 302,284 - - - 302,284 EBITDA 65,331 60,113 17,762 30,159 173,365 Cost of sales(1) 148 - - 887 1,035 Selling, general and administrative(1),(2),(3) 3,449 864 12,876 50,004 67,193 Restructuring charges(4) 1,367 936 7,904 - 10,207 Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,295 $ 61,913 $ 38,542 $ 81,050 $ 251,800 (1) Expense related to plant closure/relocation. (2) Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs and product recall expenses. (3) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory. (4) Restructuring charges related to severeance and disposal of software.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended July 31, 2025 Three Months Ended July 31, 2024 Nine Months Ended July 31, 2025 Nine Months Ended July 31, 2024 Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net (loss) income as reported $ (276,007 ) $ (6.04 ) $ 25,350 $ 0.77 $ (270,377 ) $ (5.83 ) $ 46,976 $ 1.42 Net (loss) income reconciling items from below 307,578 $ 6.73 1,597 $ 0.04 338,756 $ 7.30 13,757 $ 0.42 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 31,571 $ 0.69 $ 26,947 $ 0.81 $ 68,379 $ 1.47 $ 60,733 $ 1.84 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended July 31, 2025 Three Months Ended July 31, 2024 Nine Months Ended July 31, 2025 Nine Months Ended July 31, 2024 Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net (loss) income as reported $ (276,007 ) $ 25,350 $ (270,377 ) $ 46,976 Income tax (benefit) expense (8,191 ) 6,688 (6,934 ) 12,644 Other, net (855 ) (9,474 ) (1,925 ) (10,520 ) Interest expense 14,218 878 42,344 2,896 Depreciation and amortization 33,882 10,953 77,814 32,999 Asset impairment charges 302,284 - 302,284 - EBITDA 65,331 34,395 143,206 84,995 EBITDA reconciling items from below 4,964 7,640 28,766 16,338 Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,295 $ 42,035 $ 171,972 $ 101,333 Reconciling Items Three Months Ended July 31, 2025 Three Months Ended July 31, 2024 Nine Months Ended July 31, 2025 Nine Months Ended July 31, 2024 Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Net sales $ 495,273 $ - $ 280,345 $ - $ 1,347,795 $ - $ 785,701 $ - Cost of sales 357,305 (148 ) (1) 209,441 (1,507 ) (1) 986,129 (1,124 ) (1) 597,127 (2,138 ) (1) Selling, general and administrative 71,270 (3,449 ) (1), (2) 36,509 (6,133 ) (1), (2) 208,253 (17,435 ) (1), (2), (3) 103,579 (14,200 ) (1), (2) Restructuring charges 1,367 (1,367 ) (4) - - 10,207 (10,207 ) (4) - - EBITDA 65,331 4,964 34,395 7,640 143,206 28,766 84,995 16,338 Asset impairment charges 302,284 (302,284 ) (5) - - 302,284 (302,284 ) (5) - - Depreciation and amortization 33,882 (19,604 ) (6) 10,953 (2,796 ) (6) 77,814 (36,708 ) (6) 32,999 (8,982 ) (6) Operating income (270,835 ) 326,852 23,442 10,436 (236,892 ) 367,758 51,996 25,320 Interest expense (14,218 ) - (878 ) - (42,344 ) - (2,896 ) - Other, net 855 (949 ) (7) 9,474 (9,162 ) (7) 1,925 (118 ) (7) 10,520 (10,009 ) (7) Income before income taxes (284,198 ) 325,903 32,038 1,274 (277,311 ) 367,640 59,620 15,311 Income tax expense 8,191 (18,325 ) (8) (6,688 ) 323 (8) 6,934 (28,884 ) (8) (12,644 ) (1,554 ) (8) Net (loss) income $ (276,007 ) $ 307,578 $ 25,350 $ 1,597 $ (270,377 ) $ 338,756 $ 46,976 $ 13,757 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (6.04 ) $ 0.77 $ (5.83 ) $ 1.42 (1) Expense related to plant closure/relocation. (2) Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs and product recall expenses. (3) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory. (4) Restructuring charges related to severeance and disposal of software. (5) Goodwill impairment. (6) Amortization expense related to intangible assets and onetime deprecation adjustment. (7) Pension settlement refund and foreign currency transaction gains. (8) Tax impact of net income reconciling items.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SELECTED SEGMENT DATA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) This table provides gross margin, operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments. Hardware Solutions Extruded Solutions Custom Solutions Unallocated Corp & Other Total Three months ended July 31, 2025 Net sales $ 227,116 $ 174,427 $ 102,264 $ (8,534 ) $ 495,273 Cost of sales 170,282 116,597 77,755 (7,329 ) 357,305 Gross Margin 56,834 57,830 24,509 (1,205 ) 137,968 Gross Margin % 25.0% 33.2% 24.0% 27.9% Selling, general and administrative(1) 32,954 20,740 11,708 5,868 71,270 Restructuring charges 1,140 34 26 167 1,367 Depreciation and amortization 16,987 6,989 4,716 5,190 33,882 Asset impairment charges 163,198 54,934 84,152 - 302,284 Operating loss (157,445 ) (24,867 ) (76,093 ) (12,430 ) (270,835 ) Depreciation and amortization 16,987 6,989 4,716 5,190 33,882 Asset impairment charges 163,198 54,934 84,152 - 302,284 EBITDA 22,740 37,056 12,775 (7,240 ) 65,331 Expense related to plant relocation (Cost of sales) 148 - - - 148 Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs, and product recall expenses 715 - 50 2,684 3,449 Restructuring charges related to severance 1,140 34 26 167 1,367 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,743 $ 37,090 $ 12,851 $ (4,389 ) $ 70,295 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 10.9% 21.3% 12.6% 14.2% Three months ended July 31, 2024 Net sales $ 75,460 $ 134,552 $ 72,667 $ (2,334 ) $ 280,345 Cost of sales 59,092 92,790 59,973 (2,414 ) 209,441 Gross Margin 16,368 41,762 12,694 80 70,904 Gross Margin % 21.7% 31.0% 17.5% 25.3% Selling, general and administrative(1) 6,906 15,648 6,559 7,396 36,509 Depreciation and amortization 1,225 5,460 4,211 57 10,953 Operating income (loss) 8,237 20,654 1,924 (7,373 ) 23,442 Depreciation and amortization 1,225 5,460 4,211 57 10,953 EBITDA 9,462 26,114 6,135 (7,316 ) 34,395 Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales) - 1,507 - - 1,507 Expense related to plant closure (SG&A) - 125 - - 125 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 6,008 6,008 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,462 $ 27,746 $ 6,135 $ (1,308 ) $ 42,035 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.5% 20.6% 8.4% 15.0% Nine months ended July 31, 2025 Net sales $ 614,791 $ 478,024 $ 284,809 $ (29,829 ) $ 1,347,795 Cost of sales 466,600 325,914 219,755 (26,140 ) 986,129 Gross Margin 148,191 152,110 65,054 (3,689 ) 361,666 Gross Margin % 24.1% 31.8% 22.8% 26.8% Selling, general and administrative(1) 98,570 60,921 34,156 14,606 208,253 Restructuring charges 8,155 34 26 1,992 10,207 Depreciation and amortization 38,818 22,066 15,693 1,237 77,814 Asset impairment charges 163,198 54,934 84,152 - 302,284 Operating (loss) income (160,550 ) 14,155 (68,973 ) (21,524 ) (236,892 ) Depreciation and amortization 38,818 22,066 15,693 1,237 77,814 Asset impairment charges 163,198 54,934 84,152 - 302,284 EBITDA 41,466 91,155 30,872 (20,287 ) 143,206 Expense related to plant relocation (Cost of sales) 1,124 - - - 1,124 Expense related to plant relocation (SG&A) 247 - - - 247 Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory. 7,276 1,428 302 - 9,006 Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs, and product recall expenses 1,397 177 50 6,558 8,182 Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software 8,155 34 26 1,992 10,207 Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,665 $ 92,794 $ 31,250 $ (11,737 ) $ 171,972 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 9.7% 19.4% 11.0% 12.8% Nine months ended July 31, 2024 Net sales $ 204,127 $ 379,860 $ 208,201 $ (6,487 ) $ 785,701 Cost of sales 165,952 263,107 174,365 (6,297 ) 597,127 Gross Margin 38,175 116,753 33,836 (190 ) 188,574 Gross Margin % 18.7% 30.7% 16.3% 24.0% Selling, general and administrative(1) 18,704 45,733 19,456 19,686 103,579 Depreciation and amortization 3,531 16,616 12,685 167 32,999 Operating income (loss) 15,940 54,404 1,695 (20,043 ) 51,996 Depreciation and amortization 3,531 16,616 12,685 167 32,999 EBITDA 19,471 71,020 14,380 (19,876 ) 84,995 Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales) - 2,138 - - 2,138 Expense related to plant closure (SG&A) - 1,103 - - 1,103 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 13,097 13,097 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,471 $ 74,261 $ 14,380 $ (6,779 ) $ 101,333 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 9.5% 19.5% 6.9% 12.9% (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2025, respectively of $1.8 million and $3.6 million, and $1.3 million and $5.3 million for the comparable prior year periods.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SELECTED SEGMENT DATA RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) This table reconciles our segment presentation, as previously reported in Exhibit 99.1 to our Current Report Form 8-K dated August 12, 2024 for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2024, to the current presentation. NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet Components Unallocated Corp & Other Total Three months ended July 31, 2024 Net sales $ 170,258 $ 59,617 $ 51,448 $ (978 ) $ 280,345 Cost of sales 130,301 36,930 42,911 (701 ) 209,441 Gross Margin 39,957 22,687 8,537 (277 ) 70,904 Gross Margin % 23.5% 38.1% 16.6% 25.3% Selling, general and administrative 16,918 7,390 5,162 7,039 36,509 Depreciation and amortization 5,194 2,609 3,093 57 10,953 Operating income (loss) 17,845 12,688 282 (7,373 ) 23,442 Depreciation and amortization 5,194 2,609 3,093 57 10,953 EBITDA 23,039 15,297 3,375 (7,316 ) 34,395 Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales) 1,507 - - - 1,507 Expense related to plant closure (SG&A) 125 - - - 125 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 6,008 6,008 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,671 $ 15,297 $ 3,375 $ (1,308 ) $ 42,035 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 14.5% 25.7% 6.6% 15.0% Hardware Solutions(1) Extruded Solutions(2) Custom Solutions(3) Unallocated Corp & Other Total Three months ended July 31, 2024 Net sales $ 75,460 $ 134,552 $ 72,667 $ (2,334 ) $ 280,345 Cost of sales 59,092 92,790 59,973 (2,414 ) 209,441 Gross Margin 16,368 41,762 12,694 80 70,904 Gross Margin % 21.7% 31.0% 17.5% 25.3% Selling, general and administrative 6,906 15,648 6,559 7,396 36,509 Depreciation and amortization 1,225 5,460 4,211 57 10,953 Operating income 8,237 20,654 1,924 (7,373 ) 23,442 Depreciation and amortization 1,225 5,460 4,211 57 10,953 EBITDA 9,462 26,114 6,135 (7,316 ) 34,395 Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales) - 1,507 - - 1,507 Expense related to plant closure (SG&A) - 125 - - 125 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 6,008 6,008 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,462 $ 27,746 $ 6,135 $ (1,308 ) $ 42,035 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.5% 20.6% 8.4% 15.0% NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet Components Unallocated Corp & Other Total Nine months ended July 31, 2024 Net sales $ 478,027 $ 165,637 $ 145,663 $ (3,626 ) $ 785,701 Cost of sales 370,930 104,327 124,278 (2,408 ) 597,127 Gross Margin 107,097 61,310 21,385 (1,218 ) 188,574 Gross Margin % 22.4% 37.0% 14.7% 24.0% Selling, general and administrative 46,558 23,008 15,354 18,659 103,579 Depreciation and amortization 15,887 7,705 9,240 167 32,999 Operating income (loss) 44,652 30,597 (3,209 ) (20,044 ) 51,996 Depreciation and amortization 15,887 7,705 9,240 167 32,999 EBITDA 60,539 38,302 6,031 (19,877 ) 84,995 Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales) 2,138 - - - 2,138 Expense related to plant closure (SG&A) 1,103 - - - 1,103 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 13,097 13,097 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,780 $ 38,302 $ 6,031 $ (6,780 ) $ 101,333 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.3% 23.1% 4.1% 12.9% Hardware Solutions(1) Extruded Solutions(2) Custom Solutions(3) Unallocated Corp & Other Total Nine months ended July 31, 2024 Net sales $ 204,127 $ 379,860 $ 208,201 $ (6,487 ) $ 785,701 Cost of sales 165,952 263,107 174,365 (6,297 ) 597,127 Gross Margin 38,175 116,753 33,836 (190 ) 188,574 Gross Margin % 18.7% 30.7% 16.3% 24.0% Selling, general and administrative 18,704 45,733 19,456 19,686 103,579 Depreciation and amortization 3,531 16,616 12,685 167 32,999 Operating income (loss) 15,940 54,404 1,695 (20,043 ) 51,996 Depreciation and amortization 3,531 16,616 12,685 167 32,999 EBITDA 19,471 71,020 14,380 (19,876 ) 84,995 Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (Cost of sales) - 2,138 - - 2,138 Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (SG&A) - 1,103 - - 1,103 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 13,097 13,097 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,471 $ 74,261 $ 14,380 $ (6,779 ) $ 101,333 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 9.5% 19.5% 6.9% 12.9% (1) The Hardware Solutions segment contains a portion of the previously reported NA Fenestration segment. (2) The Extruded Solutions segment contains a portion of the NA Fenestration segment and the EU Fenestration segment. (3) The Custom Solutions segment contains a portion of the NA Fenestration segment and the NA Cabinet Components segment.