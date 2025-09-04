Cerence AI Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Apple

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) ("Cerence AI"), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced the filing of a patent infringement lawsuit against Apple Inc. in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas.

Cerence AI has a long history of innovation, reflected in a portfolio of patents developed over decades of research and development. These patented technologies play a critical role in Cerence's product portfolio and its work with its customers, including leading global automakers, transportation OEMs, consumer brands, and technology companies. The lawsuit against Apple covers certain Cerence technologies, including text input and recognition, and voice command monitoring, deployed in Apple's products.

"Cerence plans to defend its IP rights to protect our significant R&D investments and technical leadership," said Jennifer Salinas, Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel, Cerence AI. "We have a robust patent portfolio, and we are committed to enforcing our intellectual property rights, thereby protecting our innovations, investments and customers."

To learn more about Cerence AI, visit www.cerence.ai, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys. With more than 525 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit www.cerence.ai.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding: Cerence's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "goal," "anticipates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "intends," "continues," "will," "may," or "estimates" or similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance of the company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including but not limited to: there can be no assurance as to developments related to the litigation, the outcome of the litigation, or remedies that could be awarded in connection with the litigation; our ability to establish or maintain our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; IP, or legal strategies; and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.