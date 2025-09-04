Anzeige
WKN: A1C20T | ISIN: US65339G1094 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
04.09.2025 21:08 Uhr
Next Generation Management Corp. (OTC: NGMC) Announces Strategic Shift Toward Digital Commerce Acquisitions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Generation Management Corp. (OTC: NGMC) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new strategic direction centered on acquiring and developing digital commerce and consumer engagement platforms.

This decision follows the company's entry into a definitive agreement to acquire established e-commerce and digital brand assets. While NGMC is not disclosing the names, terms, or counterparties involved, the acquired assets include intellectual property and operational infrastructure supporting a brand with a longstanding market presence.

The transaction, structured as a staged acquisition, reflects NGMC's commitment to long-term value creation through performance-driven execution.

This development builds on NB Tech Acquisition Corp.'s December 2024 acquisition of a controlling interest in NGMC's common stock, which positioned the company to execute a digital-first growth strategy. NGMC believes this new direction will allow it to participate more actively in the evolving digital retail and fundraising landscape, while maintaining both financial discipline and operational transparency.

Management anticipates that this strategic transition will open new revenue opportunities through scalable digital platforms and brand development initiatives. Additional updates will be provided as milestones are achieved under the agreement.

The company remains committed to full public reporting and transparency with its shareholders.

About NGMC

Next Generation Management Corp. is a Nevada -based holding company focused on acquiring and operating digital and consumer-facing assets with scalable growth potential.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact

Vice President Investor Relations
Jamie Stravropoulos
Next Generation Management Corp
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765047/Next_Generation_Management_Corp.jpg

SOURCE Next Generation Management Corp

© 2025 PR Newswire
