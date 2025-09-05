Mohit Joshi, CEO and MD, Tech Mahindra Calls for Stronger Corridor to Power Innovation, Sustainability, and Growth at Ireland-India Economic Advisory Panel (IIEAP)

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohit Joshi, CEO & Managing Director of Tech Mahindra, participated in the Ireland-India Economic Advisory Panel (IIEAP), a high-level roundtable with the Irish government focused on strengthening economic ties between the two countries. The discussions brought together senior business leaders, policymakers, and diplomats to explore new opportunities for collaboration.

As part of the visit, Mohit Joshi also paid courtesy calls on Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin; Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence) Simon Harris; and Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform, and Digitalisation, Jack Chambers; underscoring Tech Mahindra's commitment to strengthening its partnership with Ireland.

During the panel discussion, Mohit Joshi underlined Ireland's dual role as both a domestic hub for sectors like financial services and life sciences, and as a global delivery base for technology giants globally. Mohit highlighted India's position as the world's fastest-growing major economy with unmatched AI and digital talent and stressed the immense potential of combining Ireland's innovation ecosystem with India's scale. He further called for faster visa and work permit processing, improved air connectivity between Dublin and India, and stronger policy support for R&D, trade, and academic collaboration. Among other themes, emphasis was also on the importance of the green transition and sustainability, encouraging deeper cooperation in renewable energy and resilient supply chains.

Speaking at the launch event, the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Harris TD, said: "It was in recognition of the huge and undoubted potential which exists in the Ireland-India relationship that I brought an Action Plan for enhancing our bilateral engagement with India to Government earlier this year. The scope for more economic links and trade between our two countries is enormous and I am determined that we make every opportunity to avail of these. This aligns perfectly with the implementation of the Government Action Plan on Market Diversification to support opportunities for Irish business around the world. There is no doubt that there is so much more than we can do in this relationship. Whether it is in the area of furthering education links or stronger collaboration between the burgeoning tech innovation sectors in both countries."

The IIEAP has been established to ensure the Government, State Agencies, business groups and other stakeholders in Ireland have access to expertise in identifying opportunities and challenges within the Ireland-India economic relationship. The panel will meet annually and be comprised of senior India-based business leaders who have strong connections to Ireland, including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (CEO of Biocon and Ireland's Honorary Consul in Bangalore) and Noel Tata (Chairman of the Tata Trusts).

Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said: "The two nations are at the cusp of a new era of partnership - Ireland with its innovation ecosystem, EU access, and pro-business environment, and India with its unmatched scale and digital talent. Tech Mahindra sees Ireland as a partner in building future-ready solutions across financial services, life sciences, and advanced digital technologies. Together, we can shape sustainable industries, build resilient supply chains, and foster the next generation of talent."

Dublin continues to emerge as a critical market for Tech Mahindra, with its vibrant innovation ecosystem and position as the only English-speaking member of the EU single market. With nearly 100,000 people of Indian origin in Ireland, including a rapidly growing student population, the country has become a strategic gateway for Indian innovation and capital into Europe.

Tech Mahindra has been present in Ireland for over a decade, operating through two state-of-the-art delivery centres in Dublin and an office in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The company continues to invest in strengthening local capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to supporting Ireland's ambition of becoming a global technology hub.

