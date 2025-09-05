DJ Resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting of Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting of Ørsted A/S 05-Sep-2025 / 10:37 CET/CEST

5.9.2025 10:36:58 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Decisions of general meeting

Today, Ørsted A/S held an extraordinary general meeting, where the following decisions were adopted:

. The proposed authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase Ørsted A/S's share capital with pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders was approved.

. The existing authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase Ørsted A/S's share capital without pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders as set out in articles 4.2.1 and 4.2.2 of the Articles of Association was repealed.

. The authorisation to register the resolutions of the general meeting was approved.

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations
Tom Christiansen
+45 99 55 60 17
tomlc@orsted.com

Investor Relations
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig
+45 99 55 90 95
IR@orsted.com

About Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,200 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's revenue was DKK 71.0 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

September 05, 2025 04:37 ET (08:37 GMT)