Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
05.09.25 | 12:08
26,990 Euro
+0,15 % +0,040
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,02027,07012:10
26,99027,07012:10
Dow Jones News
05.09.2025 11:09 Uhr
206 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting of Ørsted A/S

DJ Resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting of Ørsted A/S 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting of Ørsted A/S 
05-Sep-2025 / 10:37 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
5.9.2025 10:36:58 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Decisions of general meeting 
 
Today, Ørsted A/S held an extraordinary general meeting, where the following decisions were adopted: 
 
 . The proposed authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase Ørsted A/S's share capital with pre-emptive 
  rights for the existing shareholders was approved. 
 . The existing authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase Ørsted A/S's share capital without pre-emptive 
  rights for the existing shareholders as set out in articles 4.2.1 and 4.2.2 of the Articles of Association was 
  repealed. 
 . The authorisation to register the resolutions of the general meeting was approved. 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Global Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
 
About Ørsted 
 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP 
Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its 
science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in 
Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,200 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the 
group's revenue was DKK 71.0 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, 
and X. 
 
Attachments 
 . Orsted CA no. 18 2025.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  400992 
EQS News ID:  2193686 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2193686&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2025 04:37 ET (08:37 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.