Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
WKN: A0B6R8 | ISIN: LT0000109324 | Ticker-Symbol: UD5
Stuttgart
05.09.25 | 07:40
0,157 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2025 10:24 Uhr
36 Leser
Utenos Trikotazas: Bankruptcy proceedings initiated for AB Šatrija

On 4 September 2025, the Šiauliai Regional Court ruled to initiate bankruptcy proceedings for AB Šatrija, a sewing services company owned by the Utenos Trikotažas Group. The ruling may be appealed within 7 days of delivery. Once it becomes final, AB Šatrija will acquire the status of a bankrupt legal entity.

Insolvency administrator Juozas Valaitis has been appointed (Insolvency Administrators List No. N-FA0207, address: Jonavos g. 16A, Kaunas, tel. +370 37 308945, email: biuras@adminbiuras.lt).

Until the ruling enters into force, the company's fixed assets, real estate, and property rights classified as current assets remain under seizure. This part of the ruling on asset seizure is enforceable immediately.

This process will have no impact on the operations of Utenos Trikotažas or the implementation of its restructuring plan. The activities of the two companies are not interconnected.

Further information will be provided once the ruling enters into force.

Additional information is available from Tadas Baužys, Finance manager, tel. No. +370-672-44712.

Nomeda Kaucikiene, CEO of AB Utenos trikotažas


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
