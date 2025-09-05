

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales stagnated in July after rebounding in the previous month, the statistical office ISTAT reported Friday.



The sales value stalled on a monthly basis, following a 0.7 percent increase in June. Meanwhile, sales were expected to rise by 0.4 percent.



Retail sales of food goods contracted 0.4 percent in July after rising 1.5 in the prior month. Non-food sales grew 0.3 percent versus a 0.1 percent gain a month ago.



On an annual basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 1.8 percent in July from 1.1 percent in June. Food sales declined again, while non-food sales showed a positive trend.



