Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced it has completed its acquisition of the remaining 49.9% of AIB Merchant Services (AIBMS), the company's longstanding joint venture with AIB Group.

The acquisition supports Fiserv's growth in the broader European market, including expanding growth opportunities for Clover, the world's smartest point-of-sale system, across the region. AIBMS is one of Ireland's largest payment solution providers and one of Europe's largest e-commerce acquirers.

As part of the transaction, AIB Group will continue to refer businesses needing card acquiring services to Fiserv on an exclusive basis.

