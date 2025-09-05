

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among Swiss consumers remained more negative in August, survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Friday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to -40.0 from -33.0 in July. The expected score was -37.0. Moreover, the consumer sentiment index remained well below the long-term average.



The index was also worsened from -35.0 in the corresponding month last year.



Among the four components, the economic outlook index negatively contributed, while past financial situation, financial outlook, and moment to make major purchases were somewhat higher compared to last year.



