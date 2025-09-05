Anzeige
WKN: 897068 | ISIN: FI0009005250 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
05.09.25 | 13:45
22,050 Euro
-0,45 % -0,100
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2025 10:30 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viking Line Abp: Marcus Risberg will assume the position as New Chief Executive Officer of Viking Line Abp

Viking Line Abp CHANGE OF BOARD / MANAGEMENT / AUDITOR 05.09.2025 at 11.30 AM

Marcus Risberg will assume the position as New Chief Executive Officer of Viking Line Abp

With reference to the stock exchange release on May 5, 2025, regarding the appointment of a new CEO for Viking Line Abp, it is announced that Marcus Risberg will assume the position of CEO on November 3, 2025.

Viking Line Abp


Jakob Johansson
Chairman of the Board

For further information, please contact: Jakob Johansson, Chairman of the Board, Viking Line

Phone: +358 18 277 27 Email: marlene.langels@vikingline.com

Jakob Johansson
Chairman of the Board


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
