Viking Line Abp: Marcus Risberg will assume the position as New Chief Executive Officer of Viking Line Abp

Viking Line Abp CHANGE OF BOARD / MANAGEMENT / AUDITOR 05.09.2025 at 11.30 AM

Marcus Risberg will assume the position as New Chief Executive Officer of Viking Line Abp



With reference to the stock exchange release on May 5, 2025, regarding the appointment of a new CEO for Viking Line Abp, it is announced that Marcus Risberg will assume the position of CEO on November 3, 2025.



Viking Line Abp



Jakob Johansson

Chairman of the Board



For further information, please contact: Jakob Johansson, Chairman of the Board, Viking Line

Phone: +358 18 277 27 Email: marlene.langels@vikingline.com

