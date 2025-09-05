BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 4 September 2025 were:

630.33p Capital only

640.54p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 29,935 Ordinary shares on 4th September 2025, the Company has 76,201,929 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,007,935 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.