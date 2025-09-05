

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales logged a faster growth in July on good weather and the women's Euro football tournament, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.



Retail sales posted a monthly expansion of 0.6 percent, following an increase of 0.3 percent in June. Sales growth was expected to remain at 0.3 percent.



Non-store retailers and clothing stores sales increased strongly in July, which retailers attributed to new products, good weather, and an increase resulting from the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 tournament.



However, in the three months to July, sales volumes fell 0.6 percent compared with the same period last year. This was mainly because of falls in food stores, sports equipment, games and toys stores, and household goods stores.



Year-on-year, retail sales grew 1.1 percent in July following a 0.9 percent rise in June. Excluding auto fuel, retail sales growth held steady at 1.3 percent.



The ONS had delayed its July retail sales data release from August 22 because of an error identified in compiling the figures. The effect on data series was from January 2025 until May 2025, when some holiday effects were not properly accounted for.



