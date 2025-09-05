Anzeige
Alligator Bioscience to present at BioStock's "Investing in Life Science" event

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today announced that CEO Søren Bregenholt, will present at BioStock's Investing in Life Science - From Seed to Success, taking place on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, at the IVA Conference Centre in Stockholm.

Event details
Date: Tuesday, 23 September 2025
Time: 09:00-17:00 CEST
Location: IVA Conference Centre, Stockholm (Grev Turegatan 16)

The event gathers leading industry executives, investors, and innovators for a full day of company showcases, presentations, and panel discussions. The presentation will highlight Alligator's clinical progress and growth strategy, with a focus on mitazalimab, the company's lead CD40 agonist currently being prepared for Phase 3 in metastatic pancreatic cancer. It will also outline Alligator's broader pipeline and vision to bring transformative treatments to patients with hard-to-treat cancers.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit BioStock's website.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1:00 p.m. CEST on 5 September 2025.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

Attachments

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/alligator-bioscience-to-present-at-biostocks-%22investing-in-life-science%22-event-1069211

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
