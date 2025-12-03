Instrument: Units rights Short name: ATORX UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027098450 Order book ID: 440708 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ATORX BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027098468 Order book ID: 440709 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from December 04, 2025, the units rights of Alligator Bioscience AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 15, 2025.With effect from December 04, 2025, the paid subscription units in Alligator Bioscience AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including January 13, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB